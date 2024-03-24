Sam Tickle is in line to start for England Under-21s against Luxembourg at Bolton on Tuesday

The 20-year-old – who only made his league debut for Latics in the final match of last season against Rotherham – was an unused substitute in Friday's 5-1 victory in Azerbaijan.

But Burnley custodian James Trafford, who started on that occasion, has been drafted into the senior squad as cover for the injured Sam Johnstone.

Which means Tickle could become the only the third player – and only the second homegrown – to represent England Under-21s while a full-time Wigan player, after Leighton Baines almost two decades ago, and Lee Cattermole shortly after.

Wigan-born Peter Atherton also played for England Under-21s, but he made his debut shortly after joining Coventry City in 1991.

Tom Cleverley received regular call-ups at that level during the 2010-11 season, but he was on loan from Manchester United.

"James Trafford and Rico Lewis have moved across from the MU21s to join the England senior men’s squad," read a statement on the official England website.

"The pair report to Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground following the withdrawal of Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Sam Johnstone through injury.

"It is Burnley goalkeeper Trafford’s first senior call up having previously represented his nation from MU17 through to MU21 level, including being a part of last summer’s U21 European Championship-winning squad.

"Manchester City’s Lewis has one senior cap having made his debut for Gareth Southgate’s side in North Macedonia in November 2023.