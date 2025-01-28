Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thelo Aaasgaard was left out of the Wigan Athletic squad for Tuesday night’s League One clash at Peterborough United ahead of his expected switch to Championship strugglers Luton Town.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Norway Under-21 international has been Latics stand-out attacking threat this term, with a career-best 12 goals already to his name.

However, his form has inevitably caught the eye of clubs further up the ladder, and the Hatters have made their move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thelo Aasgaard looks to have played his last game for Latics

Latics' hands are tied in the matter, with boss Shaun Maloney repeatedly musing that certain things are 'out of their control'.

That's understood to relate to a buy-out clause in the contract Aasgaard signed in the summer of 2023, similar to that which saw Hull City trigger a move for Charlie Hughes last summer.

Maloney had been hoping to make it to the end of the window without having to think about a future without the 22-year-old.

Indeed, Luton's move came just hours after Maloney had voiced his hope that Latics' transfer business - in and out - had been concluded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked whether there were any more deals in the pipeline, Maloney said: "No," he said. "I put a lot of pressure on Gregor (Rioch) and Stevie (Gormal) to get our work done quickly...and I think you've probably seen why.

"I would be absolutely delighted if I had absolutely no work to do between now and the end of the window. I really hope it stays the way it is."

Latics came flying out of the blocks in January, wrapping up the signings of Josh Robinson (Arsenal), Joseph Hungbo (FC Nurnberg), Will Goodwin (Oxford United), Jon Mellish (Carlisle United) and Ollie Norburn (Blackpool) by the midway point.

To balance the numbers, loan trio Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool), Joe Hugill (Manchester United) and Michael Olakigbe (Brentford) returned to their parent clubs, with Josh Stones signing for York City and free agent Paul Dummett moving on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it's the loss of Aasgaard - an Academy product, who was part of the Under-18 side that reached the quarter-final of the FA Youth Cup in 2020, before bowing out to Manchester United - that will cause by far the most pain.

It's understood Latics have already targeted a replacement ahead of Monday night's transfer deadline - but he certainly has massive boots to fill.