Wigan Athletic star lifts lid on recent omission due to 'non-footballing reasons'

Stephen Humphrys has moved to 'clarify' the situation last month when he was left out of the Wigan Athletic starting line-up due to 'non-footballing reasons'.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
The 26-year-old forward was named on the bench for the trip to Bristol Rovers, with manager Shaun Maloney admitting after the game the details behind the decision.

Humphrys had been late to a team meeting, which led to Maloney having to make - by his own admission - 'a very tough decision.

Stephen Humphrys has explained the circumstances behind his recent omission due to 'non-football reasons'
Now the player has spoken for the first time about the incident, to fully support the action taken - although the breach was purely by accident.

"I actually agreed with the manager's decision," said Humphrys.

"Personally I'd actually like to clarify what led to it.

"I was actually on time on the day for the meeting, it was scheduled for 11am on Friday as usual.

"But because we wanted to set off earlier for Bristol, the meeting was brought forward to 10.45am.

"I basically didn't check my phone, and I was sitting in the changing room at 11am, wondering where everyone else was.

"But I do agree with it, the manager does have to set his standards, you can't be late and expect to play.

"It wasn't that I was being a bad egg or anything, it was just a lapse in communication, which I will learn from.

"I will certainly be checking my phone more often to make sure it doesn't happen again."

At the time, Maloney was at pains to point out he had 'a lot of time' for Humphrys as a player and as a person.

"It was really difficult, because it wasn't a footballing decision," said the Latics boss.

"Stephen is a very good kid, and he's been brilliant since I've been here.

"But he was late to a team meeting.

"Everyone is pretty clear there is a culture at the training ground, in terms of everyone being as punctual as they can.

"When somebody drops below that, I have to make a very tough decision, for the good of the group.

"What I will say in Stephen's case, he's worked extremely hard during my time at the club, and I do have a lot of time for him.

"But this is part and parcel of life...sometimes things get thrown up as a manager.

"It's done, though, the matter is now closed. It's a clean slate."

