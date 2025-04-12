Jensen Weir gets the better of his Wrexham opponent

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson claimed Wigan Athletic are in a false league position following the goalless draw between the two sides at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday.

The Red Dragons remain in the second automatic promotion spot after failing to force Sam Tickle into a save worthy of the name.

And at the other end, Latics looked by far the more likely scorers, only for Maleace Asamoah Jnr (twice) and Owen Dale to fail to take decent opportunities.

Rather than see it as two points dropped, Parkinson preferred to heap praise on Latics.

"First of all, you have to give Wigan credit," he said. "Wigan are in the category of teams, at the start of the season, you'd have expected to be in and around the play-offs.

"And I think they have probably underachieved with the players they've got, because they've got good players here.

"Wigan have real pace at the top end of the pitch, with Asamoah, Taylor and Dale out wide, and they are a counter-attacking side.

"And going back to when Shaun Maloney was here, they have a very good defensive record. They have very experienced defenders and an excellent goalkeeper, and all season they've been very difficult to break down.

"We've had a lot of tight games, but they're probably the masters of it, so that didn't surprise me that they were very difficult to break down.

"They are so well structured but, of course, you'd still expect us to create more, with the quality we have on the pitch.

"You've got to always make sure, against teams like that, while you're attacking, your shape out of possession is strong. And I thought it was, apart from that one moment, which came from our corner, which we need to look at."

That said, Parkinson believes Wrexham should have been awarded a penalty at the beginning of the second period after Luke Robinson appeared to handle a cross from Ryan Longman, only for the official to wave away the claims.

"The referee will look at the penalty decision, and I'm sure he'll realise it was pretty harsh not to give that," Parkinson added. "The lad has got his arm in an unnatural position, and in real time I thought it was a penalty.

"It looks to me like a very, very clear penalty, and I'm surprised the referee hasn't given it, but that's the way it goes. All in all, we'll take the point, but we'd love to be sitting here with all three.

"I thought we started reasonably well, we were in control of the game, but we had too many sloppy moments in that first.

"We either gave the ball away cheaply, or tried to play it forward when it wasn't on to play it forward. We gave Wigan a bit of lift in that period, and we never really regained control in that first half.

"I thought in the second half we started really well, we pinned them in for 15 minutes, but they always carry a threat on the break."