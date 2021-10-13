Wigan Athletic star on learning a new way to play

Tendayi Darikwa

Darikwa, who was given the captain’s armband on the eve of the campaign, has switched to left-back to accommodate the introduction of Max Power at right-back.

The move has worked a treat, with Power top of the League One assist charts, and Latics boasting the best defensive record in the division.

And Darikwa is happy to stay where he is – even though he admits he’s still learning the position!

“The gaffer put me in there, and it coincided with us going on a good run, with Max doing well at right-back,” he said.

"“It’s working for now, but we also know there’s plenty of competition for places across the pitch, and things can change.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’ll always give 100 per cent wherever I’m asked to play.

“Left-back, right-back, it doesn’t really matter to me.

“To be fair, this is the first spell at left-back I’ve had in my career.

"But I’m working at it and I’m hoping to keep on improving as I’m learning the position.

“I’m doing my best, it’s obviously not natural for me to open up on my left foot.

"There’s a few things I’m working on in training, I’m watching clips for how to improve, and as long as the team’s winning I’m enjoying it.”

Darikwa has even managed to make his presence felt at the other end of the table, roaring forward to support the attack – including a vital goal in the win at Charlton.

“One goal...” Darikwa acknowledged. “But I know I should have scored more! The gaffer obviously gives the full-backs licence to get forward, and hopefully can chip in with more goals and assists as the season progresses.”

Darikwa, who’s back from international duty with Zimbabwe, is also enjoying the extra responsibility of leading the side – even if it means added hassle.

“I just get all the grief from all the other players to be honest, there’s always someone moaning about something,” he smiled.

“Seriously, it’s definitely something I’ve embraced. Lads can come and talk to me about stuff, I’m happy to give them any advice they need.”