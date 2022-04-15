Wigan Athletic star on 'Premier League days'

The on-loan Newcastle defender was the hero of the midweek draw at Burton, thanks to his miraculous goalline clearance in stoppage-time.

It edged Latics a point clearer to automatic promotion - and possibly the League One title - with only five games to go.

Kell Watts

And having grown up watching Latics in the Premier League, the 22-year-old is enjoying being part of the rescue operation following relegation to the third tier.

"This has always been a massive club as far as I am concerned," he said.

"Growing up, they were in the Premier League, and on 'Match of the Day' every week.

"When I had the opportunity to come here, I took it with both hands, and I'm really enjoying the experience."

Latics require a maximum of nine points from their last five matches to guarantee finishing top of the pile - starting on Saturday against Cambridge.

"We'll keep taking it one game at a time, chalking off one after the other," said Watts

"The first target was to get into the play-offs, then it becomes automatic promotion, then obviously the title would be the bonus.

"We'll not get too far ahead of ourselves, though, because we've got five games left.

"The next one is Cambridge, and that's all we're thinking about.

"Physically we're in a good place, we're feeling good.

"The staff do everything for us, to be honest, making sure we're doing the right things, cryo, massages, that's all top drawer.

"We're hitting good numbers - we're actually doing more running in the last five games now than at the start of the season."

Watts has taken advantage of Curtis Tilt's unfortunate season-ending injury to return to the fold for the run-in.

And with plenty of experience of playing in a back three, he's settled into the Latics backline without a problem.

"I've played in a back three a lot during my previous loans and during my time at Newcastle," he added.

"So it's a position I am very familiar with, and it allows me to play the long diagonal balls.

"Josh (Magennis) is always on at me to do that...as he says...'put it on the dancefloor'...and that's what I try to do!

"Obviously I'm gutted for Tilty, he's been great the whole season and I've learned a lot from him.