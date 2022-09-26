Wigan Athletic star opens up on 'frustration' hell

The 29-year-old forward appeared in three-quarters of Latics' 61 games last term after joining last summer from Ipswich Town.

But an Achilles injury sustained on the very first day of pre-season has prevented him kicking a ball so far this season.

A 90-minute run-out for the Under-21s midweek against Sheffield United means he's almost back to where he wants to be - and desperate to make up for so much lost time.

Gwion Edwards

"There's been so much frustration along the way at not being able to get out there," he said.

"Obviously there's a lot of players who've suffered far more serious injuries than this one, but it doesn't help the frustration.

"I only missed about three games last season through injury, I was involved in most of the squads, either on the bench or starting.

"To miss such a chunk of the season as well as pre-season has been so frustrating, but I'm desperate to get over the final hurdle and get back.

"Obviously there's no substitute for match fitness, but I've always been a naturally fit lad.

"I've done a lot of extras like on the bike, so I feel fit and ready to take the next step."

After helping Latics win the League One title in his first year, Edwards was looking to pick up where he left off - only to fall at the very first hurdle.

"It was only the second session of the summer, I'd done the fitness test, and everything was okay," he revealed.

"As the session went on, it was just one of those things, I suffered a tear in the Achilles.

"We thought it was tendinitis until we scanned it, and there it was.

"I had a few injections, but it turned out I also had really bad inflammation and tendinitis at the bottom.

"I got back training but it kept flaring up, and there've been one or two setbacks along the way, which have set me back further.

"I had another injection last month, and fingers crossed it's been good since then, I've been back in full training.

"I've never had a problem with my Achilles in the past, it's just one of these things that happened on the first day back.

"I suppose it is good it happened then, rather than in the middle of the season, so the amount of games I've missed hasn't been as much."

Edwards has at least had some company on the road to recovery, with midfielder Jordan Cousins having pulled up lame in the opening pre-season friendly at Bamber Bridge with a quad strain.

"I did a bit of my rehab with Jordan, and it was nice to have someone with me at that stage," Edwards added.

"I'd been doing a lot of work during pre-season on my own, and it can be a very lonely place when everybody else is outside on the grass.