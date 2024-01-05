Thelo Aasgaard has timed his return to the Wigan Athletic fold in perfect fashion.

Thelo Aasgaard celebrates his goal at Exeter that kicked off Latics' FA Cup run in November

Not only have Latics picked up four points in the two matches since Aasgaard returned to the starting XI after almost a couple of months on the sidelines - arresting a three-game losing run in the process.

But he's also ensured he's match fit and match sharp for Monday night's mouthwatering FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United.

"That was the aim, I had to be back for United, I knew that," he smiled. "That was the biggest motivation there could possibly be, I won't be missing that one.

"It was always a case of how many games I could be involved in before that, but I wanted to be back for that.

"You always take it one game at a time, and you'll never look past whichever the next game is.

"But obviously United is a massive fixture, and the FA Cup is a massive competition for this club, so that was double reason to look forward to it."

Thankfully, Aasgaard has shown no after-effects from the ankle injury he suffered in the FA Cup first-round tie at Exeter on November 4 - which helped to pave the way for the draw against United.

"It took a little bit extra than we expected to heal," he revealed. "I had to pass a few medical markers, but getting back on the grass was really positive."

Aasgaard actually scored the first goal of the FA Cup run at St James' Park - not bad considering he'd already picked up his injury!

"It was early in the FA Cup tie at Exeter, about 20 minutes in," he explained. "I blocked a shot with the end of my foot and it jarred my ligaments in my ankle back

"It didn't affect me much at the time, I managed to finish the game and I thought I'd be okay for the game on the following Tuesday.

"Then the scans came back, and I was told if something else was to happen to it, we could be looking at months and months.