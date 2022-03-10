Wigan Athletic star plays down significance of crunch

That's the view of Will Keane, who says Latics have no reason to be fearful ahead of the trip to Milton Keynes.

"They're obviously on a good run," he said. "They've had some great results of late, and we know from earlier in the season what a good side they were when they won at the DW.

"They pass the ball well and, even though they changed their manager last summer, they still have that same way of playing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics travel to MK Dons this weekend for a massive game at the top of League One

"We're aware of their threats, but at the same time we know we carry great threats ourselves."

Second-placed Latics go into the game ahead of the third-placed Dons only on goal difference - albeit with three games in hand.

But he says there will be no added pressure or motivation playing against the only side that can realistically stop them being automatically promoted.

"It's second against third, but it's no more important than any other game," he added.

"The mentality going in will be no different - determined to win and to pick up three points.

"If we all keep doing what we've been doing all season, there's no reason to think we won't come out on top.