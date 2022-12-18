It's second-bottom against second-top at the DW Stadium, with Latiics aiming to climb out of the drop zone in time for Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rather than approaching the game with caution, however, Jones feels Latics will be better served taking the game to their opponents from the off.

Jamie Jones salutes the travelling fans at Millwall

“We’re not going into the game looking to keep the score down," he said.

“We want to go into the game aiming to win, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure we are ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re looking forward to the game - it’ll be tough, but a good one.”

The game will be Kolo Toure's first on home soil since replacing Leam Richardson at the end of last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics drew at Millwall last weekend in their first outing under the Ivorian, and Jones says there's plenty to build on heading into the festive period.

“It was a good performance, and we were happy with the way that we all played,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We managed the game well and didn’t give them much in the game.

"Going to Millwall, you’d expect to be under pressure during the last 10 minutes, but we were the ones in control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The manager was made up with the performance, the way he is getting us to play is different but effective.