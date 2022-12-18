Wigan Athletic star pledges front-foot attack against Sheffield United
Jamie Jones says Wigan Athletic will take the game to high-flying Sheffield United in front of the Sky cameras on Monday night.
It's second-bottom against second-top at the DW Stadium, with Latiics aiming to climb out of the drop zone in time for Christmas.
Rather than approaching the game with caution, however, Jones feels Latics will be better served taking the game to their opponents from the off.
“We’re not going into the game looking to keep the score down," he said.
“We want to go into the game aiming to win, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure we are ready.
"We’re looking forward to the game - it’ll be tough, but a good one.”
The game will be Kolo Toure's first on home soil since replacing Leam Richardson at the end of last month.
Latics drew at Millwall last weekend in their first outing under the Ivorian, and Jones says there's plenty to build on heading into the festive period.
“It was a good performance, and we were happy with the way that we all played,” he said.
“We managed the game well and didn’t give them much in the game.
"Going to Millwall, you’d expect to be under pressure during the last 10 minutes, but we were the ones in control.
“The manager was made up with the performance, the way he is getting us to play is different but effective.
"Everyone is bonding well together, and we’re getting his message across in the right way.”