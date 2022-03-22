Wigan Athletic star ready for the biggest stage!

Saturday's scheduled trip to Burton has been put back to next month due to international commitments.

After in-form Josh Magennis was selected by Northern Ireland, Keane and James McClean received call-ups by the Republic of Ireland.

Will Keane celebrates another goal for Latics

The 29-year-old - who notched his 20th goal of the season against Morecambe at the weekend - is relishing the opportunity to test himself against Belgium and Lithuania.

Even if it means Latics having to cram NINE games into the final month of the campaign.

"I was hoping the Burton game would be postponed, for purely selfish reasons," he said.

"I hate missing games, so I was glad it was rearranged.

"And it's going to be nice to go away with Ireland for a few days, hopefully play in a couple of games, and come back strong and ready for the last month of the season.

"Belgium are ranked number one in the world, and they've obviously got some top, top players in the squad.

"It's going to be a very tough game, but a great experience at the same time."

Latics couldn't be in much better shape heading into their 'break', lying one point behind leaders Rotherham and three points clear of third-placed MK Dons - with two games in hand on both.

And they'll be keeping collective fingers crossed Keane returns next week in the same condition he left in.

"On a personal level, it's my best return by quite some way, and the key's been to keeping fit," added the former Manchester United junior.

"I've only missed a couple of games, and that's given me the opportunity.

"When you get on a run of games, and goals, it gives you added confidence.

"I'm in a really good place at the moment and I just want to keep it going.