Wigan Athletic star reflects on Dubai experience

This weekend's visit of Bolton is the first of nine matches that will decide Latics' fate.

And after taking advantage of the international break to embark on a warm-weather training camp in Dubai, the Latics players should be recuperated and rejuvenated for the final push.

Jason Kerr during training in Dubai

“The trip itself was mainly about team bonding and preparing for the Bolton game, as well as the rest of the season," said Kerr.

“It was good to get to know a few more of the players and we had a couple team gatherings together in Dubai.

"It was a good break. We managed to recharge our batteries and relax a little bit as well and switch off from it all.

"A few players were out on international duty, and they’ve done well. It will be good to get them back in training and push on.

"We’ve got nine games in a short period of time so we’re going to need everyone to be on their A-game to get us through it.

“Everyone is involved - the fans, the staff, and the players - to help get us to where we want to be."

Latics are looking to continue their hot streak against their closest rivals, having followed up a home penalty shoot-out victory in the Carabao Cup with a 4-0 spanking in the league down the road in Horwich.

“I’m really looking forward to it," acknowledged Kerr. "It’s a derby, and we played them at their ground and won.

"But they’re in a rich vein of form right now and we’re not going to underestimate them.

“They’ve got a lot of good players and a lot of attacking threat, and we’re ready for that.

"If we implement our game as we have all season, we will hopefully be able to win the game.

“When we played them at their place, we fully respected them, and I feel like that’s why we came out with such a good victory.