Wigan Athletic star set for spell on the sidelines

The 24-year-old was a shock omission from the matchday squad on Saturday, with Nathan Broadhead stepping up into the starting XI.

After the game, Latics boss Leam Richardson confirmed Lang has damaged ankle ligaments - with no return date being pencilled in.

"It stems back to when he was brought down for the penalty at Huddersfield (on September 13)," said Richardson.

"He managed to play against Reading (in Wigan's last outing, on September 17), but only after having an injection, and it didn't work out great.

"And from there, I have to say it's not great.

"We'll take it day by day, week by week, and see how it goes.

"Fingers crossed it's not too serious, but we'll manage it as we go."