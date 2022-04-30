Wigan Athletic star targeted 'goal-den campaign

Keane's 25th and 26th league goals of the campaign left him two clear of Sunderland's Ross Stewart on the golden boot ladder.

He also boasted the best goal conversion (35 per cent) and fewest minutes per goal (144), and admits the gong was something he'd targeted last summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Keane picks up the golden boot as well as the League One title

"I'm really proud to get the golden boot," he said. "It's something I set out to do at the start of the season.

"I was quite a few behind maybe a couple of months ago, but I just kept chipping away.

"I always knew in this team I'd get chances, and all I had to do was get in the right areas.

"Quite a few of them have been tap-ins, being in the right place at the right time, but it's no coincidence.

"It's something I've been working on a lot this season, and I couldn't have done it without the rest of the lads."

Keane was one of the heroes of last season's Great Escape who elected to stay with the club on the next step of the revival.

"It's been an amazing journey, and to cap it off with the league title is unbelievable," he acknowledged.

"We gelled really well from day one.

"We had a great pre-season up in Scotland, and got a lot of the squad together early on.

"The fitness levels were good from the off, and we knew we had a lot of quality in the group.

"There were a lot of players who had played and could play in the Championship, and we just had to get the basics right.

"I honestly couldn't have wished to experience something like this with a better group of lads.

"What we've gone through this season - on and off the field, with what happened to Charlie Wyke - has brought us closer together.

"The fans have been unbelievable all season, they've supported us in big numbers, and it's nice for them to get over the line.