Wigan Athletic turn down bid from former Premier League champions as Arsenal and Blackburn Rovers lurk ahead of deadline day
The Norway Under-21 international has been a revelation since Maloney took charge 18 months ago.
After being handed the No.10 shirt last summer, he played a key role in Latics finishing the season in the top half despite an eight-point deduction.
And after being his side's stand-out attacking threat in pre-season, Aasgaard has continued his form into the new campaign.
He's been responsible for both of Latics' goals in their four matches played - converting a penalty against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, before his header last weekend found the net via a deflection off a Crawley defender.
That led to speculation of second-tier interest in his servives ahead of the transfer deadline, with Blackburn - against whom Aasgaard scored in a 1-1 friendly draw last month - understood to be keen to take him to Ewood Park.
However, Maloney is hopeful Latics can keep hold of their prize outfield asset.
"With Thelo, we had an offer from a Championship club that the owner rejected," reported the Latics boss. "And there's been nothing since."
Maloney is also hopeful of keeping hold of star goalkeeper Sam Tickle, despite reports of interest from Premier League giants Arsenal.
"There's absolutely no news to bring you on Sam," Maloney added. "And I certainly hope it stays that way.
"Obviously anything can happen in football, and you always have to plan for certain scenarios.
"Some of our young players have done so well, but Sam is now an England Under-21 international, and you look at some of the other goalkeepers there…
"One (James Trafford) went to Burnley to Manchester City for an enormous fee, others are playing at the top level, so I get the noise that's around him, and it's really positive.
"He's a brilliant goalkeeper and a brilliant guy...what he's done here in the last 12 months is unbelievable really.
"When I came here 18 months ago, there was very little plan for him, he was third choice.
"And what he's done since I've been here has been massive credit to him, and hopefully he's in the next England Under-21 squad.
"In the meantime, whatever happens, happens. Hopefully very little, becaue I'm desperate for him to stay."
