Kai Payne has joined the 'other' Latics for the season

Kai Payne has signalled his intention to ‘add goals to my game’ after completing his season-long loan move from Wigan Athletic to Oldham Athletic.

The 20-year-old midfielder – who can also play in defence – was at Victory Park on Saturday with the rest of the Wigan squad, but he did not make the sheet for the opening pre-season hit-out against Chorley.

After the game, head coach Ryan Lowe told Wigan Today he would be leaving after securing a 12-month stint in League Two.

And having spent a short time last season with Oldham - who went on to win promotion from the National League - Payne has agreed to a return trip.

"The Oldham fans have already seen little bits of me, but I just want to bring a bit more to my game this time,” he said.

"I'm a combative midfielder, I'll work hard, but I also want to add a few more goals to my game, and get forward more, which hopefully I'll show this season.

"The main thing is to try to get as many games as possible under my belt.

"For the last year or so I've struggled to get minutes, and this is about developing myself.

"I spoke to the gaffer at Wigan and he was keen for me to go out on loan to get some minutes.

"It's going to be a physical test, but one I'm looking forward to."

Oldham boss Micky Mellon added: “Kai is a young player with bags of potential.

"He gives us a different dynamic in midfield that we all saw when he was here last time. We’re delighted to bring him in and look forward to seeing him develop and make an impact here.”

The player – who has made three starts and four appearances off the bench for Wigan – remains highly rated at his parent club, and Lowe confirmed he has a big future at the Brick Community Stadium.

"I've spoken to him at length, I haven't seen much of him in any games, but I'm told he has unbelievable quality," added Lowe.

"We're a little bit overloaded in midfield so he will go out and get some games under his belt. And there will be options for maybe one or two others to move on to get some game-time."

Payne spent time with Oldham – who won promotion to League Two last month – in the first half of last season before returning to Wigan after picking up an injury.

His 13-minute run-out against Birmingham on January 4 was his only appearance for Wigan in the second half of the season, with another injury ruining his campaign.

"From what I'm told, this club has got big plans for Kai, because he's a fantastic and wonderful young footballer," added Lowe.

"I've seen bits of that, but what he needs to do now is build himself back up, and play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday in a man's league.

"He picked up an injury last season after being out on loan, and he's come back fit for pre-season and ready to go.

"He needs to find his feet in that environment and, once he's done that, he's contracted to us for a long time and we want to see him in a Wigan shirt for many years to come."