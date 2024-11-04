Josh Stones will return to Oldham for a second loan spell

Wigan Athletic striker Josh Stones has returned to National League outfit Oldham Athletic for a second loan spell.

Stones, who turns 21 in the middle of next week, spent time with Oldham midway through last term.

Unfortunately, an ankle injury sustained in only his fourth game for the 'other' Latics saw him return to Wigan and ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Stones had been expected to challenge for a first-team spot at Wigan this season. However, he has been restricted to only six appearances, with all three outings in the league coming off the bench.

And his desperation for a guaranteed starting spot has seen him jump at the chance of returning to his former stomping ground – on loan until January 2.

“I’m delighted to be back, it’s been a long time coming,” said Stones after putting pen to paper. “Once I heard of Oldham’s interest, there was only one place I wanted to come, it’s taken a bit of time but now I’m here I can’t wait to hit the ground running.

“I loved my time here last time which was a huge factor in me signing, the fans were unbelievable and I enjoyed my football. The fans and the manager were both huge factors, but being able to come here and get minutes it was a no-brainer.”

Oldham manager Micky Mellon added: “It’s been something we’ve wanted to do for a while, we’ve had to be patient but we’re excited to have him back. Josh is an exciting player with a great attitude, he’s a player who’s very good at playing the way we want to play.

“He’s buzzing to be back, he’s a popular guy amongst the squad so we’re delighted to get him in. Josh is hungry to play football and that’s what we want here, players that are eager to play for this club and drive to where we want it to be.”

Stones – who will wear the No.24 shirt at Oldham – will be reunited with fellow Academy product Kai Payne, who joined Oldham on loan last month.

Payne has received rave reviews for his performances, with Oldham having won three and drawn one of the four matches in which he's featured.