Luke Robinson is hoping Wigan Athletic can invoke the 'Spirit of Manchester City' when Premier League Fulham visit the Brick Community Stadium this weekend.

Latics have drawn top-flight opposition for the second season in a row in the world's oldest cup competition.

Just over a year ago, Manchester United overcame early Latics pressure to win 2-0 and book their place in the fourth round.

Luke Robinson has happy memories of FA Cup giantkilling with Latics

However, you only need to go back a further six years for proof that the magic of the cup still exists.

Pep Guardiola's City side arrived in WN5 still on course for an unprecedented quadruple, only for Will Grigg's solitary goal sent the then-third tier Latics through to the quarter-finals.

On the back of previous victories over City in the 2014 quarter-final and, most famously, the 2013 final, it cemented the place of the cup in Latics folklore.

And Academy product Robinson himself has special memories of that night under the floodlights, seven years ago this month.

"I remember that night, I was up there in the stands with the rest of the Under-14s," he said. "I don't remember the percentage stats, but we hardly touched the ball!

"The lads just defended and defended, and then got the chance through Will Grigg. The whole place just erupted, we were all on the pitch at the end...it was a great memory, I can't lie.

"At the time, I think I was still only on trial, so it still didn't seem real that I would ever be on that pitch one day. Obviously as I've grown up at Wigan, I have the opportunity to do that on a regular basis, and it's just a fantastic feeling to represent this club."

Having taken his chance in the side - following a long-term injury to on-loan Liverpool defender Luke Chambers - with both hands, Robinson is hoping Latics' Class of 2025 can write another page of club history.

"It's another bit of history for the club, playing against another massive team," he added. "Despite us being a League One team, we need to turn up on the night and feel we're good enough to beat them - which we feel we can.

"We're not just here to turn up against the big teams and make up the numbers...we're here to beat them as well."