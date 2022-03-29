Wigan Athletic stars make FourFourTwo 'Top 50' list
Two Wigan Athletic stars have been named in FourFourTwo magazine’s annual 'Top 50 players in the EFL' list.
James McClean was rated No.45 in the respected poll, with Will Keane five places higher at No.40.
They are two of 11 players from League One to make the list.
MK Dons forward Scott Twice is the highest third-tier player at No.14.
Top spot went to Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.
League One players:
47th: Cameron Brannagan (Oxford)
45th: James McClean (Wigan Athletic)
41st: Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)
40th: Will Keane (Wigan Athletic)
39th: Joe Jacobson (Wycombe)
36th: Dan Barlaser (Rotherham)
35th: Dapo Afolyan (Bolton)
27th: Cole Stockton (Morecambe)
25th: Ross Stewart (Sunderland)
21st: Michael Smith (Rotherham)
14th: Scott Twine (MK Dons)
The top 10:
10th: Rob Dickie (QPR)
9th: Philip Billing (Bournemouth)
8th: John Swift (Reading)
7th : Chris Willock (QPR)
6th: Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth)
5th: Fabio Carvalho (Fulham)
4th: Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest)
3rd: Harry Wilson (Fulham)
2nd: Ben Brereton Diaz (Blackburn)
1st: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)