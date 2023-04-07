News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
4 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
5 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
5 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
7 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
8 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Wigan Athletic still have 'great shout' of staying up - Sheffield United boss

Wigan Athletic are 'still in with a great shout' of avoiding relegation - according to the manager of the team that handed them their latest setback.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 7th Apr 2023, 21:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 21:06 BST

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom had been extremely complimentary to Latics and Shaun Maloney in the build-up, insisting they were in a false position at the bottom of the Championship.

Read More
Wigan Athletic boss 'can't ask any more' from his players despite Sheffield Unit...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And despite Iliman Ndiaye's early goal handing Latics their first defeat in four matches - which leaves them eight points adrift of safety with only six games remaining - Heckingbottom still gives them a huge chance of staying up.

Latics pushed Sheffield United all the way at Bramall LaneLatics pushed Sheffield United all the way at Bramall Lane
Latics pushed Sheffield United all the way at Bramall Lane
Most Popular

"It's looking tough, but you have to look at how they're playing, which I did in the lead-up," he said.

"I know people turned up to the game today expecting us to roll them over, thinking it was a team trying to get to the Premier League against the bottom of the table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But they haven't watched the amount of games involving Wigan that I've watched.

"From what I've seen, there's a real bravery when they get on the ball, they're not scared or fazed at the position they're in.

"That's probably the message Shaun's been giving them, and there's also a great energy about them.

"They're fighting and working for each other, so I think they're still in with a great shout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"At this stage of the season, as tough as it looks, we're seeing results all the time - I see Huddersfield have won again - so it is doable.

“They don’t look like a group that's at the bottom of the league to me."

Paul HeckingbottomSheffield UnitedPremier LeagueHuddersfield