The 30-year-old endured a frustrating time last season, being restricted to just 18 appearances, which produced only two goals.

However, Maloney says he's been bowled over by Wyke's determination and desire in pre-season - which bodes well heading into the new campaign.

Shaun Maloney has been impressed by Charlie Wyke in the lead-up to the new season

"I don't want to put too much pressure on Charlie," said the Latics boss. "But he has come back like a different player this summer.

"Physically, he's as good as anyone in the squad, he looks extremely good.

"What we're trying to do differently with the team, maybe tactically, he's adapted really quickly.

"So I've been really happy with what I've seen this pre-season.

"And I'll be counting on him to have a big season this year."

Latics have lost the services of Will Keane - top scorer in each of his three seasons at the DW - since the end of last term.

Maloney, though, is in no hurry to bring in reinforcements at the top end of the field.

"Between Charlie and Josh Magennis, they're the two really senior strikers we have, and there's a lot of onus on them," the Scot added.

"At the same time, other players can play that position...Chris Sze, Callum Lang, Josh Stones...these are the players who'll be fighting for the No.9 spot.

"But with Charlie in the condition he is in, and Josh coming back to full fitness, I'm really pleased with my options in that position."

Maloney's summer recruitment has seen the average age of the squad drop noticeably.

But age has not been the only consideration for the manager.

"We definitely wanted to have more of a mix," Maloney acknowledged. "I really do love having around our senior players, I have to say that.

"Charlie has come back in brilliant condition, and I'm so happy with what he's producing just now.

"Josh is just as strong a character in his own way, and you've got James McClean in there as well.

"Sean Clare is in the peak of his career, and Jonny Smith's the same.

"I wasn't obsessed with age, although I knew we had to bring down the average age, because we had the oldest squad in the Championship last year.

"It was mainly the profile of the player, and what they bring to the squad I really wanted to change, in certain positions.