Wigan Athletic striker on reaching goal summit

The Ireland international's 22nd and 23rd league goals of the campaign bookmarked a topsy-turvy game at Portman Road, with the home side equalising and then going in front through ex-Latic skipper Sam Morsy.

But Keane's 86th minute leveller gave his side a precious point - and took him level on top of the goal ladder with Morecambe's Cole Stockton - whose side have one fewer games left to play.

Will Keane heads home against Ipswich

“I’m really pleased from a personal point of view," acknowledged Keane.

“That has been my aim to try and get up there (in the scoring charts) and I have managed to do that.

"There’s still three more games for us and hopefully I can add a few more to that number.

“The priority is obviously the team though, and hopefully a couple more big results for us can get the job done.

"We’ll give it everything to get a few more points.”

Keane's first goal had given Latics an interval lead before an impressive response from the Tractor Boys.

"Going in at half-time one-up, you always want to see the game through,” Keane added.

“But we know Ipswich have a lot of quality and they were going to come out and keep us under pressure, and that proved to be the case.

“We’re disappointed with the goals we conceded, but we showed great character again to come back and get the equaliser.

“Of course we’d like to have won, but it’s another point on the board for us and we know every point at the minute is crucial.

“The belief is always there and you’ve seen it all season that our away record is up there with any other team.

"We keep pushing and we always know we’re going to get chances.

“We’ve got that quality, and it’s a shame we couldn’t tuck away a couple more, but we take the point and move on.”