Wigan Athletic striker search update

Latics are understood to have won the race to sign Everton striker Nathan Broadhead, who spent last season on loan at Sunderland.

The Black Cats were very keen on bringing Broadhead back to the Stadium of Light for a second campaign.

Nathan Broadhead scores against Latics for Sunderland last season

But Latics have edged out their Championship rivals, on another season-long loan agreement, and a deal is expected to be confirmed in the next 24 hours.

Latics were also linked with Preston forward Ched Evans in the weekend gossip columns, via respected journalist Alan Nixon.

Indeed, Mal Brannigan was managing director at Sheffield United when they looked into the possibility of re-signing Evans in 2015.

But North End manager Ryan Lowe poured cold water on the link on Monday afternoon.

“Ched Evans is a big part of my plans and if anyone is interested in my players then they need to contact me or Peter (Ridsdale),” Lowe said.

"That hasn't been the case but who wouldn't be interested in Ched Evans? He's an animal, a fantastic player and different to what we've got.

"We've got four strikers in the building at the minute and we need one more that is different.

"There is no interest from them to me, and I know Leam Richardson quite well.

"They have enough strikers anyway, why do they want someone like Ched? He's not available.

"Unless someone gives me £1-2m that I can use to go and get someone else, then Ched is definitely not available.

"He's a big part of what we're trying to do.”

Latics boss Leam Richardson is desperate to add to his pool before the end of the month.

And chairman Talal Al Hammad took to social media on Sunday to pledge that will indeed be the case.

"Great point yesterday," he tweeted. "Looking forward to the next few weeks with the additions to the team. A big thanks goes to the manager and the entire team. See you all on the 27th. Fans, team, and management Up The Leam Richardson Tics! @LaticsOfficial"

Richardson was again asked about the situation after the Norwich game, when he explained why Ryan Nyambe – so far the only summer signing – is being eased in the fold after leaving Blackburn.

"We have to be mindful, because we are light on numbers anyway," he said.

"I don't want to stress that point, because it is where we are, and we are working hard to address that.

"But when Ryan's not had a pre-season, and he's not played many minutes, it's important to get games into him slowly.

"He's a fantastic human being, a great young lad, and he's a very good player as well."

Latics have lost six players since the end of last term.

Gavin Massey joined Port Vale after seeing out his contract, while Kell Watts, Tom Bayliss and Glen Rea returned to their parent clubs.