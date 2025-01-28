Wigan Athletic suffer setback at Peterborough United

By Paul Kendrick
Published 28th Jan 2025, 21:40 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 20:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Wigan Athletic drew another blank in front of goal as they slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at League One strugglers Peterborough United.

Darren Ferguson had labelled his Posh side ‘embarrassing’ and the ‘softest’ team he’d ever managed following their weekend thumping at Lincoln.

Read More
Wigan Athletic star left out of squad ahead of expected switch to Luton Town

But they were still too good for a Latics side that again flattered to deceive and hardly laid a glove on their opponents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Will Goodwin shoots for goal for LaticsWill Goodwin shoots for goal for Latics
Will Goodwin shoots for goal for Latics

The only goal came on 19 minutes, when Tayo Edun supplied Mahamadou Susoho, who connected well from close range.

And only a brilliant save from Tickle to deny Chris Conn-Clarke, as well as a last-ditch tackle from substitute Will Aimson which put off Ricky-Jade Jones, kept the score at one.

Latics’ best chance came in the second period when goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic’s clearance was charged down by Will Goodwin, with the ball flashing just past the far post.

Related topics:Darren FergusonPeterborough UnitedLeague OneLincoln

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice