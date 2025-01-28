Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Athletic drew another blank in front of goal as they slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at League One strugglers Peterborough United.

Darren Ferguson had labelled his Posh side ‘embarrassing’ and the ‘softest’ team he’d ever managed following their weekend thumping at Lincoln.

But they were still too good for a Latics side that again flattered to deceive and hardly laid a glove on their opponents.

The only goal came on 19 minutes, when Tayo Edun supplied Mahamadou Susoho, who connected well from close range.

And only a brilliant save from Tickle to deny Chris Conn-Clarke, as well as a last-ditch tackle from substitute Will Aimson which put off Ricky-Jade Jones, kept the score at one.

Latics’ best chance came in the second period when goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic’s clearance was charged down by Will Goodwin, with the ball flashing just past the far post.