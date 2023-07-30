News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77

Wigan Athletic supporters urged to 'turn the DW blue and white' this season

Wigan Athletic supporters are being invited to 'Turn it Blue and White' for the first home game of the League One season against Northampton Town on August 12.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 30th Jul 2023, 20:31 BST- 1 min read

Last week, the Supporters Club met with manager Shaun Maloney and head of media Jamie Allen to see how they could work together to improve the fan experience and atmosphere at the DW Stadium.

Read More
Wigan Athletic boss makes transfer prediction ahead of big kick-off

With tickets for Saturday's season-opening trip to Derby going well, they want to make sure the team is made to feel right at home for the visit of Northampton the following weekend with noise and colour.

Latics fans are being invited to turn the DW Stadium blue and white this seasonLatics fans are being invited to turn the DW Stadium blue and white this season
Latics fans are being invited to turn the DW Stadium blue and white this season
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Supporters Club have commissioned four specialist flags for the season, and they aim to add more throughout the campaign.

There will be three large waver flags behind the South Stand goal for every game as the team comes out and after half-time, with a giant 'legends' flag also being commissioned.

"We are celebrating a new season, a new era," said Supporters Club chair Caroline Molyneux.

"We want fans to 'Turn it Blue and White', wear the new kit, wear blue and white, turn their social media profiles blue and white with our special backgrounds of the flags, bring friends to the game, make some noise and welcome Shaun and the boys for their first home game this season!"

Related topics:League OneNorthampton TownNorthampton