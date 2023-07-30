Wigan Athletic supporters urged to 'turn the DW blue and white' this season

Last week, the Supporters Club met with manager Shaun Maloney and head of media Jamie Allen to see how they could work together to improve the fan experience and atmosphere at the DW Stadium.

With tickets for Saturday's season-opening trip to Derby going well, they want to make sure the team is made to feel right at home for the visit of Northampton the following weekend with noise and colour.

Latics fans are being invited to turn the DW Stadium blue and white this season

The Supporters Club have commissioned four specialist flags for the season, and they aim to add more throughout the campaign.

There will be three large waver flags behind the South Stand goal for every game as the team comes out and after half-time, with a giant 'legends' flag also being commissioned.

"We are celebrating a new season, a new era," said Supporters Club chair Caroline Molyneux.