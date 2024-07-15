Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Will Aimson says he 'couldn't be more excited' after joining Wigan Athletic from Exeter City for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old centre-back becomes Shaun Maloney's fourth signing of the summer, after loan duo Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool) and Michael Olakigbe (Brentford), and Dion Rankine on a permanent deal from Chelsea.

"It’s been a long time coming, and I’m buzzing to finally get it over the line," he said. "Looking around the place, and meeting all the boys and staff, I couldn’t be more excited.

Will Aimson puts pen to paper at Wigan, flanked by Gregor Rioch and Shaun Maloney

"There is a journey and a plan that is commencing here, and I want to be part of that."

Aimson worked with Maloney and new first-team coach Tom Huddlestone at Hull City a decade ago, and

“Will is a fantastic addition to our football club," said the Latics boss. "He has great experience in League One and has been a standout performer at Exeter City.

“I have been a long-term admirer of Will, who I know will bring a lot of leadership to our young squad. I am looking forward to working with Will during pre-season and beyond.”

Aimson, whose other previous clubs include Eastleigh, Tamworth, Tranmere Rovers, Blackpool, Bury, Plymouth Argyle and Bolton Wanderers, will not have particularly find memories of facing Latics last season in an Exeter shirt.

He couldn't prevent a Jordan Jones shot deflecting off his leg and into the top corner of his own net in Latics' 2-0 victory on the south coast in the league.

Latics sporting director Gregor Rioch said: "I am delighted we have been able to secure Will’s signature on a two-year deal. He really pushed to join us and be part of our project.

“He knows all about playing in League One and that experience will be vital for us. I am confident he will fit well into Shaun’s squad.”

One man not happy with the transfer is former Latics captain Gary Caldwell, now the manager down at Exeter, who accused his former club of ‘unsettling the player’ before getting the deal over the line.

“Will first wanted to leave the club in January after a difficult period on the pitch, but we managed to support him through that difficult time,” he said. “Regrettably his stance hasn’t changed this summer.

"Wigan have pursued him throughout the window against my wishes, which has unsettled the player again and forced my hand. With one-year left on his contract we are reluctant to let him go, but it is crucial to our team philosophy that every player is 100 per cent committed to our objectives.

“This is purely a football decision and falls in line with the club’s recruitment strategy. An offer has been made that presents a significant return on the club’s investment in Will, and we have therefore decided it’s in everyone’s best interests to move on.”

An Exeter club statement added: “Everyone at the club thanks Will for his contributions and wishes him all the very best in his future career.”

The deal was announced at 7.50pm on Monday evening, during the half-time interval of Exeter’s pre-season friendly at Mousehill.

Aimson will need no introduction to fellow Latics summer signing Rankine, who spent last season on loan with the Grecians.