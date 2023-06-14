News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic takeover 'over the line' - despite late scare

The takeover of Wigan Athletic has been agreed – with confirmation on the way as early as tonight.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 15:55 BST

Latics fans will be delighted – and relieved – that their club has been saved for the second time in two years.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium looking resplendent after annual maintenance

Wigan-born billionaire Mike Danson – who holds a 25 per cent stake in the Warriors – is understood to be the new man in charge.

Latics fans are daring to dream with the takeover all but confirmedLatics fans are daring to dream with the takeover all but confirmed
Sources close to Wigan Today understand the deal was still in doubt as late as Wednesday morning.

But the desire of all sides – including all stakeholders – to get a deal done ironed out the last issues.

The deal brings to an end the 25-month reign of Phoenix 2021 Limited.

mfl

