Wigan Athletic 'target' joins League One rivals

Scott Fraser

The 26-year-old was left out of the Dons squad ahead of the midweek against King Lynn's Town, and was last night (Wednesday) unveiled by the Tractor Boys on a three-year deal.

"Having spoken to the manager and Mark [Ashton, CEO], this move felt right," he said.

"You look at the players that have been signed so far - it's clear this club wants to go places and so do I.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm an attacking midfielder who likes to chip in with goals and assists, and over the last two seasons in particular I've been able to do that so that's something I want to continue here.

"I wanted to join a club that would be looking to reach the Championship but once there wouldn't just be looking to survive, but actually kick on.

"That was one of the main things I took away from the conversations with Mark and the manager.

"My goal now is to be part of a successful team here, one that is battling at the top end right the way through the season."