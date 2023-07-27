Caddy from the 5:

'Just one normal season watching Wigan Athletic, I'd take mid-table security right now'. The kind of statement being lauded when Mike Danson realised how massive we are and coughed up to buy us. Well that's garbage - 16 minutes into the friendly with perennial relegation fodder Everton, nearly £400 was agreed and we're on at 12/1 for promotion. We'd seen enough! It really was a joy to see us playing football, keeping possession and, more importantly, looking comfortable doing it. I've still no idea who's who in the new lads but 'that mon' and 'tother mon' looked really decent (later I found out it was Smith, M and Morrison), and the others, I'm sure by November, we'll all know them! A Shaun Maloney who looks like the entire world has been lifted off his shoulders can finally get down to the business he's here to do - getting us winning matches, not begging owners from halfway across the world to just pay the staff/players. He looks far more relaxed, and I'm even sure I saw Graham Barrow smile...later dispelled as wind. I don't keep up with football during the summer, it takes up all my time when it's on, so I like to get away from it and watch cricket, the horses and Wigan RL blow a Challenge Cup semi-final... But with just over a week to go, it's all systems go again! Nine more months of booing and calling Bill Kenwright...oh, sorry, wrong club! Starting at minus eight is probably fair on all the other teams around us, as it'll make for an interesting season. And touch wood, by the time we go to Horwich in the fourth game, we'll be about to leapfrog them in the table already. So stick your 'stability' and 'security' where the sun don't shine, start that 'Believe' bus up and get on board...coz the Tics are back, baby! Anyway, I'm still on hold to Danson about getting the 'Bow back in the ground. But with him being a lifelong Tics mon, I'm sure he'll sort it. AND GET ON AT 12's!

Shaun Maloney is the man charged with leading the Latics rebuild in League One

Matt Auffrey:

There’s an aura of positivity surrounding the club that hasn’t been this pronounced since we won the League One title nearly 15 months ago. Yes, we are starting the season on -8 points. Yes, we have lost a number of major contributors from last season’s squad. Yes, our summer recruitment efforts have faced hurdles that few other teams in this division have encountered. Yet, those limitations seem more miniscule than ever when you consider every reason we have to be excited for the season ahead. The month of June provided relief. The month of July provided optimism. New signings and new contract extensions complimented some very encouraging reports from the pitch. Everton’s visit to the DW last weekend answered a lot of questions about how we’re going to play: fearless, organised, and on the ground. Many young players performed at a level that should produce many positive results in this division. Our experienced players showed no lack of intensity as well, and looked ready to claw and scratch their way through another physically gruelling campaign. You could hear the satisfaction in Shaun Maloney’s voice as he gave his post-match comments. Something special is brewing in this club and it’s much to the liking of our gaffer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The by-product of this season will likely not produce a trophy, a promotion, or even an appearance in the play-offs. This season is about a culture reset; one that emphasises long-term team progress and young player development more than ever before. Maloney must be given the utmost patience as he builds on a vision that goes well beyond this immediate season. The wage bill must continue to drop. I wouldn’t be surprised to see several additional mainstays from the past few seasons depart before the end of August. We will assuredly surpass last season’s win total of 10. We will likely fall short of our title-winning 27 wins that led to 92 points during our last League One campaign. Anything other than relegation should be marked as satisfactory come season’s end. Finishing higher than seventh in the final league table should count as overachieving. I predict we will end up closer to the play-off places than to the relegation spots. Just eclipsing the 60-point mark and finishing in the top half of the league table seem like reasonable targets. Before all else, I want to see a team that makes me proud; one that will battle just as hard during a cold and wet midweek match as it would on a sunny Saturday at the DW for a derby match. I want to see a team that plays ‘sin miedo’ no matter the opponent or the circumstances. I want to see a team that is so persistent that it will get out of the vehicle and push the ‘Believe' bus up the hill when we are in desperate need of momentum. The lads who don the blue and white for Maloney this season will have my full support. There will be ups, and there will be downs. A new era of Latics football has arrived. Let’s make the best of the season to come.

Statto:

The season is fast approaching, and Shaun Maloney looks like he's got the targets he wanted. I've no idea if these are players who are good enough for the type of football Shaun wants to play, as I haven't seen them in action. No, I didn't see the Everton game because a) I don't do friendly matches, and b) three days of Test cricket at Old Trafford had taken its effect on me. I've no great expectations of what the new season will hold for us...hopefully ups and downs on the pitch and a great laugh along the way. And as normal and event free off the pitch. Enjoy another nine months at WAFC, it's never dull. Stay safe.

Alan Rogers:

Well, here we are again. I reckon it must probably be my 55th season. So will anything feel different this year to all those years ago? The answer, from a purely personal point of view, is quite simply, yes. Back in the 1970’s, I really couldn’t wait for the new season to begin (probably because there wasn’t much else to do back then!). Hopes and aspirations, dreams of trips to far-flung places such as Netherfield, Buxton and Matlock! Being able to get served under age in the Supporters Club! No thoughts about the Premier League or FA Cup finals, just concentrating on having a good time each match day with your mates. This year, I’m thrilled and relieved we still have a team to watch but, for various reasons, it’s hard to get as excited as I used to be. It looks like I’m looking back wearing rose-tinted specs – my kids will be rolling their eyes reading this - but it wasn’t all good times. And quite often we were in very familiar territory. More or less every season we seemed to have money problems, rumours of ground closures and dodgy chairmen. I remember one pre-season we even ended up painting the stanchions on the St Andrews side of the ground, because there was no money. But somehow we always muddled through, and we remained united. I remember attending many meetings in the 70’s and 80’s and, though several were hot tempered, no-one within the supporters ranks turned on each other. It’s been slightly different in recent months. But the really big bonus for me at Springfield Park was standing – usually in the same spot – with your mates. If someone nearby started spouting rubbish then, depending on how big they were, you could either tell them to shut up, or simply move away from them! So for 90 minutes, you stood with like-minded people and it was great. To be fair, the Latics fans did seem slightly more tolerant back then, but stupidity isn’t something that has been invented in the last 20 years! Even back then there were several 'different points of view'. They just didn’t seem to be as hostile somehow. However, I have to admit, I love sitting down these days, but there is always a price to pay.

So, what do we really hope for in the new season? I truly think it’s down to the individual. The younger members of my family are planning away days – just like I did years ago - and, to be honest, that only makes up a small part of my season these days. My first hope for the season will take place just before the actual kick-off on the first day. As I walk to the same seat I have sat in since the ground opened, I’ll look around to check that some old, familiar faces are in their usual places – and my spirits will hopefully lift when I spot them. Then I will look further to check on other occupants of the West Stand – and my shoulders will probably slump when I spot one or two 'merchants of doom' (why keep coming back if you don’t enjoy yourself?)... Finally, I’ll look back a few rows and hopefully spot Paul Kendrick firmly focussing on his phone, and then I’ll know we are ready to start the new season! No idea how he actually manages to watch the game – never seen him look up in years! I guess what I really want from the new season is for everyone to feel like I did all those years ago. To be excited, happy and hopeful. I know I haven’t mentioned new owners, new players or anything of that ilk – because that’s only a part of the picture. We need to concentrate on supporting the players and our fellow fans and, above all, show each other respect. We are never, ever, all going to agree on the best team setup or individual players etc, but at least give everyone a chance. I firmly believe the majority of our fans are magnificent so let’s get behind the club and hopefully we’ll have a great season.

George Chilvers:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's amazing how quickly it comes around again, isn't it...the start of the new season? This year, almost more than the administration period I would posit, we feared we may not see this day. But thanks to Mr Danson, we can climb aboard the roller coaster that is supporting Latics. Of course, we always make the joke at the start of the season that we are sat at the bottom of the table (when arranged alphabetically). Only this year we really do start at the bottom of the table with -8 on the board. Well, we'll just have to win the league with 92 points instead of 100. All joking aside, a nice, calm and controlled mid-table finish would, I think, satisfy almost everyone bar the most fanatic keyboard warrior. They wouldn't be happy if we won the Champions League three times in a row. Let's get some stability back into the club, and kick on from there. My grandson has had a season ticket for coming up to 10 years now, and has never experienced a 'normal' season. Sky perhaps ought to rename the end-of-season turmoil when promotion and relegation is being battled for across all divisions as 'NFL' – Normal for Latics. There is, however, a renewed, nice, calm optimism around. In Shaun Maloney, we have an astute and technically sound manager, who is a thoroughly nice guy too. The line-up is taking shape. Some of the old guard have moved on for a variety of reasons, some of the development and youth players are ready to step up to the plate, and the imports look to be a good fit.

Saturday's performance against Everton was just what we wanted to see - nice football played well, and we certainly gave Everton more problems than they expected (or even are prepared to admit). There are some good teams in League One, not just big names but good technical teams, and talk of us walking the league is just nonsense (note: I am happy to be proved wrong). But even with us having to start yards behind the starting line, I have a good feeling about this season. Sam Tickle looks a solid keeper who, unusually for a Latics keeper, can kick straight. Liam Morrison and Charlie Hughes look solid. Matt Smith is the kind of energetic player we need. And Steven Humphreys and Thelo Aasgard look as though they have already made a good connection. Add in the experience of Callum McManaman, the terrier that is James McClean, the undoubted skill of Callum Lang, and the potential of Baba Adeeko and others, and I think we'll be 'reet'.

Tony Moon:

As we start this brand new season, I’m optimistic, no rhyme, no reason. No, there is a reason, that’s baloney, the reason’s clear, it’s Shaun Maloney! How lucky are we to be so blessed, with a man with whom we’re so impressed? With what he says, and what he does, it almost feels he’s one of us. No cliché talk, no bull, no patter, just a very clear focus on things that matter. He speaks with such a serene calm, and seems undeterred by all the harm. That the past few months have brought to rub, on our bride’s nightie of a club. So yes, we’re all just full of hope, this season brings smiles, and no need to mope. Even though moping’s what we do best, it’s sometimes better to give it a rest. Fat chance!

Red Ned:

New season, new hope for Latics fans and the club. After the upheaval of last season, and the numerous broken promises of the previous ownership, we are finally able to look forwards to a new season, and a new regime with renewed hope. A number of signings have been made to date, while a number of big earners have left, which should stabilise the club for the foreseeable future. As fans, I don't think we should get carried away with expectations this year. The emphasis seems to have been placed on signing younger players surplus to requirements at teams playing at a higher level, and these players will need time to adapt to the league as well as the demands of playing competitively, week in, week out. The manager will also need time to impose his methods on the squad and also allow a new squad to bond together. If we can finish safely this season with a League One spot intact, especially after starting on -8, it will be a success. It's looking likely a sizeable following will travel to Derby for the first game, hopefully a good backing for the team will see us get something from that game and build from there. Finally, IndieLatics will be holding an open meeting on August 22 at Real Crafty, so anyone interested in the idea of an Independent Supporters' association, get along to that, if you can.

Sean Livesey:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a time around about May where it felt like writing a season preview may be one for the memory bank. I don’t think it’s dramatic to state that when we left the Dave Whelan Stadium following the Rotherham game, many of us wondered whether we would ever be back. It seems churlish to even mention this summer’s events in that way, with the turnaround experienced since June, but it was a very real threat to the club’s continued existence. If it wasn’t thanks to the likes of Caroline Molyneux, Lisa Nandy, Jonathan Jackson, the remaining members of staff, alongside the management team of Shaun Maloney and Gregor Rioch, many of them of course unpaid, and Mike Danson and his team, we could well have been facing a situation not dissimilar to that of Bury in 2019. A word as well to a fanbase often criticised, but who once again came together to try to secure a future for one of the town’s most important assets - culturally, sportingly and economically. The situation was that serious. I never thought we would experience anything close to administration again, but amazingly the first six months of 2023 under Phoenix 21 felt worse than that historic low. At least we managed to pay the wages on time during administration. The blows kept coming as a bad situation kept plumbing new depths and, looking back now, it was a situation the owners quickly lost control of. But this is a preview piece, not a review piece, so let’s thank our lucky stars. Offer up our prayers and wishes at the altar of Crusty and look forward to another season following the biggest ‘small’ club in the world. One of the few good things to come out of last season was the arrival of Maloney, and I genuinely think any other manager would have walked long ago last season. Let alone put up with the five weeks of turmoil between the season ending and the takeover being completed. Maloney alongside Rioch is absolutely crucial, and that is being borne out by how the squad is taking shape. Out are older players on large contracts, and in are some of the country’s best youngsters, be that players on loan or the likes of Arsenal Under-23 captain Matt Smith (an EFL veteran with 75 appearances in League One already). Also crucial has been the steady trickle of contract renewals from some of our most prized assets...Charlie Hughes, Thelo Aasgaard, etc. I’ve been impressed with the sort of character Maloney has been bringing in, although some of that will be enforced due to a much lower transfer budget and the current inability to spend transfer fees. An EFL punishment laid out thanks to Phoenix 21’s sheer incompetence. With all of those pressures, and the fact we’re starting next season on a massive minus eight points, we’re still seen as a good strong club for Premier League sides to send their youngsters, and for players who want to continue their careers with us.