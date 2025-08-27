Ryan Lowe congratulates Tobias Brenan after the midweek win over Stockport

Our panel of Latics experts assess a battling draw at Rotherham in the league before a midweek Carabao Cup victory over Stockport – before the two sides meet again this weekend with three points up for grabs.

Matt Auffrey:

‘Prior to their current four-match winning streak, when was the last time Wigan Athletic won four consecutive games at home across all competitions?’

I fed this prompt into ChatGPT a couple hours after Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup victory over Stockport hoping to get a clear and immediate answer. The A.I. platform pulled a quote from an online message board, of all places, as its primary source and estimated that our last similar run of form took place in October 2017.

Artificial intelligence may have answers to many of life’s questions, but it still has a ways to go when it comes to dissecting Latics history. Dissatisfied with this response, I took a deep dive into our results from recent seasons.

I had to research a little longer than expected as I, surprisingly, found that no such run occurred during our 2021/22 League One title campaign. I was reminded we were largely propelled by our tremendous away form that season where we accumulated a total of 48 of our 92 points away from the DW.

I continued to dive down the rabbit hole of past results and soon found a very bittersweet answer. Between the dates of June 27 and July 8 during the summer of 2020, we beat Blackburn 2-0, Stoke City 3-0, and QPR 1-0. The trio of Championship fixtures were played at an empty DW Stadium following a restart of the 2019-20 season that had been memorably paused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our fourth and final victory of that stretch took place on July 14 when we shipped a total of eight goals past Hull City in a result for the ages. The early stages of the pandemic and that first month our club was in administration seem like half-a-lifetime ago.

I do not need to recap how quickly our situation spiraled out of control following that exhilarating 8-0 win. While our last string of four consecutive home victories did not mark the start of a positive long-term trajectory, there is good reason to believe our current perfect start to the campaign at the Brick will manifest itself into something meaningful.

‘Stockport at the Brick, Part 2’ will bring the same opponent but a new challenge this Saturday. They’ve had an encouraging start to their league campaign, taking 10 points from five games. They will surely see themselves as favourites to win with their best XI on the pitch - in contrast to Tuesday night where they put out a fringe side, much like Latics did.

In turn, the visitors should expect to face a very confident starting XI featuring the ‘most in-form wing-back in the world’ in Fraser Murray and a host of other players who have had a very strong month of August.

We’ve gone from scoring our first goal away from home, to picking up our first point from a losing position (which was also our first point away from home), to advancing to the third round of the Carabao Cup for the first time in four seasons. We’re advancing past the stage where we should ‘hope to compete’ in most matches and onto the stage where we should ‘expect to win’ most matches.

A fifth consecutive home win this weekend would mark the end of a stellar opening month of the new campaign. No matter how strong our opponents show up this weekend, it’s going to take a tremendous force to knock this current ‘feel good factor’ out of the Brick. Keep going, lads!

Martin Lally:

At this level, small - but extremely important - key footballing variables can be the massive difference between pushing on or going nowhere.

The Rotherham game was an extremely frustrating start to Saturday. Let’s be really clear on this, I’m still glass half-full. But that was a game based on the key moments that anything less than a win was very disappointing.

Ryan Lowe certainly shared that frustration as, while any point on the road is a good one, quite simply that game should have been put to bed well before Rotherham re-established a foothold in it. Fair play to them, they play to their strengths, but I can see nothing for them other than mid-table obscurity.

Okay, possibly not a popular thing to do in the world we now live in, where dare you think an opinion, never mind voice it, but where in the green and pleasant hills of England are the EFL pulling these referees from? I could be really ambivalent here and say ‘toughest job in the world’, but simply no!

When a winger has beaten two men and encroaches in the box, only to be assaulted, you simply give a penalty, especially when 90 seconds later, in a more obscure part of the pitch, where further decision making is not required, you blow for the exact same foul?

Let’s have it right, he was simply terrible for both teams, but this is apparently one of the most experienced whistlers that the EFL can roll out, so what does it say for those behind him. Because if we are led to believe they are not competing against each other to be the best, then simple human factors are not being observed. It’s costing teams critical points in times when it’s not easy to survive in football, due to the greed gap from top to bottom.

*Takes a paracetamol...nice Segway to Morecambe FC. Not WAFC-related, but how fantastic to see them survive and thrive this week. From liquidation to football elation within seven days, doffs cap to football empathy.

Back to Rotherham, the truth for me is that the hype around the recent performances of Ryan Trevitt have not been wide of the mark. We were fully in control of that game, and the composure he brings to that midfield three was never recovered once he was absent.

Yes, it’s sad for Jenson Weir, and he’s been great this year, but we lost a solid foothold in the game to being 2-1 behind by capitulation. Key footballing variables.

Can’t be all doom and gloom, and I'm made up for Paul Mullin. I generally think from his interview he’s a lost soul. His heart is clearly elsewhere, but he wants to give everything for Wigan now, and you can see how gutted he was not to take all three points for us.

Having been at Luton, some of the fanbase were making unfair comments at the end of the game, I felt, about Mullin not offering much! Sometimes the best in the world don’t either when ploughing the field alone up front against three defenders, and he worked his socks off.

We have this distinct obsession at Wigan, from even those who project as the best of the fanbase, to condemn our own to the guillotine before we’ve even reached September, and you can see the impact on the player. I could bore you with five or even10 names over the last 25 years but I won’t, because you only need to read the #wafc timeline.

It was great to see Mulls convert that chance, and that’s two now from someone who might just be the striker we brought in that we didn’t expect to be our top striker come April/May. Who knows?

Anyhow, back to the Brick on Tuesday for the first of a double header with the contenders, Stockport County. They started fast and looked all the bit worthy of their lofty position in the league, despite it being Wigan B vs Stockport B.

But we grew well into the game and, by the end, it was almost Saturday already in terms of team selection, and I have to say I thought we won a psychological battle as we looked stronger and found their weakness in the channel.

And the fact that man Christian Saydee can probably hold off a small car on his back was an enjoyable moment in front of the West Stand. But it was Fraser Murray again with the decisive moment, and a return of the favour from the Peterborough game...Saydee cross, Murray finish.

Super great to see Matt Smith back and looking fit and, once his eye for the killer pass returns, Ryan Lowe has another selection headache.

Finally this week, it was a shame to see the Brick so unpopulated. It’s clear Lowe is taking these competitions serious this year by his team selections, and you can bet your last pound that if a big gun roll into town next month, the attendance will grow. But it shows you the state of football in its current format, the explosion of modern media has stolen fans from the standsn and further enhanced our reliance on the top flight for a football fix. It’s sad but true...support your local team, be loud and be proud!

George Arkwright:

If there’s one thing I can say with almost complete certainty, it's that Fraser Murray is the best player in our team. He has consistently delivered in every game he’s been a part of this season.

Over the last three games, he has been the difference maker in every capacity - touches, dribbles, passes and shots, all of our possession, and most of our chances have come through him and, when he didn’t play, we really felt the lack of an attacking, creative outlet.

He’s playing with confidence, endeavour, skill and finesse, all of which show through his consistent man-of-the-match performances. He has great decision-making, knowing when to play past a defender or link up with our more advanced players to work angles; excellent chance creation, whether that’s cutting in and striking, whipping in a cross or arriving at the back post to nod one in as he did so deftly against Stockport.

The lad can do no wrong. He needs to be front and centre for us this season (figuratively speaking) as his link-up play with Christian Saydee is excellent, his pace is lightning and as an attacking outlet, he is currently our most potent.

Conversely, if there’s one thing I can say with almost complete uncertainty, it’s our team selection from game-to-game. Last week I accused Ryan Lowe of giving no time to letting ‘Latics gel.’ We’ve heavily rotated in pretty much every game so far and, although I understand we’ve had injuries, at this stage of season I felt it only made sense to build a preferred 11 in a formation that suited and complimented them.

We obviously have a game-plan, knocking balls up to a big target man, and getting our wide players in behind to whip crosses into the box. Unfortunately, it seems that only a select few of our players in these key positions seem to offer the qualities needed for this, and that has been so noticeable when they’ve been moved out of the squad in favour of bedding in fresh talent.

Take Paul Mullin for example. A career poacher; an excellent finisher, and not necessarily the physical presence we need for the style of attack we want to play. His quality is evident but, up until our game versus Stockport, he’d looked a shadow of his former self.

And that isn’t necessarily as a result of him being ‘past it' - rather us playing a style of football that simply doesn’t suit him. He thrives on receiving balls into space and to his feet. Sticking him up front and bouncing balls off his head has never been his strong suit. As opposed to Saydee, who thrives on the hold-up play we seem to favour.

That being said, the gelling that Latics have done thus far does seem to be reaping dividends. After Mullin’s timely goal against Rotherham, he seems somewhat reinvigorated and sharper than he has previously.

Tobias Brennan looked imperious and determined in centre midfield against a well-drilled, slick Stockport team, and Callum Wright seems to be growing into his role more by the minute too. Other areas of our team are as strong as ever, with Will Aimson and Jason Kerr playing the elder statesmen, quarter-back roles convincingly, despite a slight drop in pace.

We’ve been pretty comfortable in defence, even with the loss of James Carragher, conspicuously limiting an otherwise free-flowing Stockport side to half chances and long-range efforts. That third spot is still yet to be tied down, but Steven Sessegnon and Morgan Fox have both staked a claim, and this is heartening to see, not least because it shows how players are buying into Lowe’s philosophy - Sess going from seemingly on his way out the door to starting for us in a position he’s not previously played in.

We are very much a team that is still trying to find our feet. Relatively full of youngsters and newcomers who have yet to build that sympatico that is so needed. There will be mistakes made along the way, but the chemistry of the team is visibly growing and, although we are maybe not at the level of one-touch, no-look, joga bonito superstardom play of tropical Stockport, we are looking more and more dangerous in spells.

We are obviously trying to rid ourselves of some in the dressing room, with Jon Mellish heading out on loan already. But to make sure we make use of the quality that we have already, assuming we will insist upon regular rotation, we need to make sure any incoming players fit a style that works to get the best out of the rest of our squad.

Tony Moon:

What a great start to the season...isn’t it? What do you mean, ‘not really’? We’ve won all four home games - ‘Fortress Brick’ - and have progressed in two domestic cup games, haven’t we?

Well, yes, I suppose, but let’s be honest, for (longish?) spells in every home game, we’ve not been the team pushing forward. And the least said the better about the away form.

Yes, yes, I know, the pushing forward we do now is more than under ‘the other mon’ (rolly eye thing would be inserted here on social meeja), but let’s not kid ourselves. Yes, we’ve a 100 per cent record at home, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. And certainly shouldn’t be summat we use as an indicator of future performance, or even results.

I’m happy with the way we’ve started (though I wasn’t one of those unfortunate few who paid a fair whack to follow us to Orient or Luton), and watching Fraser Murray and Christian Saydee (and to a lesser extent, Dara Costelloe, Ryan Trevitt and Paul Mullin) has been a delight.

But giddiness isn’t going to be setting in any time soon. That said, we can only keep on doing what we’re doing, and so far, that’s not necessarily top of the class, but at least we’re not in the remedial set.

Sean Livesey:

We spoke about consistency last week, and Ryan Lowe's Latics are now consistently putting results together. The one frustrating thing? It could have been even more.

Saturday's trip to Rotherham saw Latics ahead at half-time after clearly being the better side. We then struggled during the second half, to the point where Rotherham looked to have all three points in the bag. Before Paul Mullin rescued a point that could have seen Latics snatch all three, if the goalkeeper hadn't saved spectacularly from another Mullin chance.

It was important to see a reaction after Leyton Orient and, although there were lots of good things in that first half at the New York Stadium, there were as many worrying things in the second half. Jensen Weir has become the fall guy for that second-half performance but, as Lowe said, it isn't just on Jensen. It's on his team-mates as well.

Lowe has shown he won't shy away from the difficult decisions, and to take off a substitute who had only entered the pitch 30 minutes before...well that's as difficult a decision as you can make.

More cut-throat decision making earlier this week saw Jon Mellish depart to Paul Warne's MK Dons, on loan for the season. One can't help but feel for Mellish, who left his long-term club to join us in January and, as with Ronan Darcy, didn't really have time to show the club what he was about before the change in management saw him out of favour.

I thought Mellish may well feature for Lowe this season. He's got an endless engine, and his versatility is something that's hard to find these days. But clearly the manager thinks otherwise. It's a brutal business, football, and no-one will know that more than Mellish, along with fellow 24/25 luminary Dion Rankine, who was with the Under-21s at Cardiff on Tuesday instead of in the squad for the EFL Cup match against Stockport.

They're like buses, Stockport matches. After years of never playing them, we've played them in the EFL Trophy, home and away in the league last season, and now we can add the EFL Cup before this year's league match. On Saturday. Before another meeting in the EFL Trophy in November.

They'll be sick of the sight of Wigan Wallgate on Saturday. They certainly will if we manage to replicate Tuesday's result. A much-changed Latics shaded a tight first half and, although an equally changed Stockport rallied in the second half, it was Latics who got the better of Dave Chalinor's side.

It was great to see Callum McManaman, and Messrs Smith - Matt and Jonny - back on the pitch. McManaman and Matt in particular put in great shifts, and a midfield axis of Ryan Trevitt, Tyrese Francois and Smith could do great things this season if they can stay fit. Honourable mention, too, to Stephen Sessegnon, who seems to have bounced back from his own particular horror show at Leyton Orient.

The subs changed the game for Latics, or rather influenced it, but we could and should have been ahead before that if the referee had awarded a stonewall penalty when Malease Asamoah Jnr was hauled down by a Stockport defender.

The introduction of both Christian Saydee and Fraser Murray reflected both lads' class. They really are a class above and, if we keep them fit, we could have a fantastic season on our hands. Next up it's Stockport! I'll take a repeat of Tuesday right now.