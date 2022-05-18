Wigan Athletic: The 12th Man - 'I ultimately decided on the player who I most adamantly believed Latics could not have done without for this campaign...'

Matt Auffrey:

Latics fans have been tasked with a difficult challenge over the past several weeks: choosing a Player of the Season from a title-winning team. It’s a dilemma that should be welcomed with open arms. I personally identified six legitimate contenders for this award. While reviewing each candidate’s best contributions to our success, it became all the more apparent how well-balanced of a team we were this past season. We were not short of goal creators, work horses, and all-around leaders. How does one distinguish between so many quality options? I tried to incorporate qualitative and quantitative criteria into my decision as best as my simple mind could do. I only played organised football up until the age of 12 in the States. I only started watching Latics on a full-time basis just over a decade ago. Yet, I’d like to think I know a star player when I see one. My choice for this honour consistently stood out as someone who was a cornerstone to our success. They seemed ever-present in the starting 11 and seldom put in less than a 7/10 performance. They always seemed to make at least one play every match that had a direct effect on the scoreline - almost always in Latics’ favor. They continuously were in the right place at the right time and their quality on the ball left little to be desired. This player was a new signing last summer and filled a key void in our team at the time. They arrived at the DW highly regarded from their previous club but still had much to prove. This player was leaving the comfort of what was familiar and took a great leap of faith by moving several hundred miles across the country in an effort to advance their career at a pivotal point in time. This player joined Latics during the early part of last summer’s window and indicated a major statement of intent by the club. New signings weren’t joining Latics to linger around in the middle of the League One table for the next few seasons; they were buying into a vision set on immediate promotion. This player featured at the center of a defence that finished as joint-second best in the league and conceded less than one goal per game. No matter the opponent or the match situation, this player provided a calming presence at the back and kept Latics competitive with many key tackles, blocks, and clearances. They led all outfield players in minutes and started every league match. They added four goal contributions during the league campaign and were credited with a crucial goal during our emphatic FA Cup win over Blackburn. I wavered on this decision quite a bit over the past month. I ultimately decided on the player who I most adamantly believed Latics could not have done without for this campaign. I cannot wait to see how this lad blossoms in the Championship next season. Jack Whatmough is my Player of the Season.

The Latics players celebrate their title success

Sean Livesey:

Jack Whatmough, James McClean, Tom Naylor, Callum Lang, Max Power...all well within a shout of player of the season and all names that will live long in Wigan Athletic folklore after the last 12 months. With players like that making up your side, it's difficult to choose just one as player of the season. Indeed, there's a big percentage of the squad who are in with a shout of player of the season. But for me, there was only one I could choose, and it's as much about his contribution last season as it was this season. When we last played in League One (due to the incompetence of Warren Joyce, rather than the underhand business practices of Au Yeung and Stanley Choi), we had a certain Nicholas Edward Powell pulling the strings. Many people commented how ridiculous it was that a talent such as Nick was plying his trade in League One, and indeed it was. If Nick's career had been different, he would and probably should have been running Manchester United's midfield at Old Trafford. But for a multitude of reasons that didn't happen and, after some unhappy spells elsewhere, he finally found a home with us. Will Keane is very similar to Nick Powell. A United graduate (albeit Powell came through the Academy at Crewe) tipped for great things. Injuries hampered his chances at United, and what was a promising career soon seemed to be hitting a dead end. Like Powell, Keane came to us with a point to prove and, thanks to the foresight of our medical and management teams, they managed to get him playing every week. Building up his fitness levels and managing to avoid the injuries that had plagued his earlier career. Last season's Covid-affected battle against relegation showed us glimpses of what Keane could do, with him finishing as top scorer on 11 goals. I was delighted when he signed on again for this season, and I think he surpassed expectations. Some 26 league goals and a golden boot in a highly competitive division is a fantastic achievement, and saw him deservedly named players’ player of the season. An intelligent young man both on and off the pitch, Will Keane deserves every plaudit that comes his way. And like Nick Powell, it shows it's never too late to fulfill that well-earned potential.

Emma Peters: