Our panel of Latics experts use the words of noted philosophers François de la Rochefoucauld and John Major to make their points this week, as their side look to secure League One safety over the Easter weekend...

Alan Rogers:

The famous comedian John Major once said: 'Life is full of surprises' (I think he was talking to Edwina Currie at the time). But on Saturday, I think we received an unexpected, pleasant surprise. I was certainly fearing the worst when we faced Wrexham, but not only did we more than match them, we should have won the game.

In fact, it was also a fairly entertaining afternoon. Not a classic, but interesting enough. Obviously we still can't score, but at least we had a few very good chances. Apparently Ryan Lowe said after the game that our main problem is a lack of goals, which is a master class in the art of stating the blindingly obvious.

Sam Tickle picked up his 16th clean sheet in the league against Wrexham

It was actually quite interesting to watch Lowe during the game. I'd rather concentrate on just watching the match, but sitting near the dug-out, it's easy to get distracted. A couple of times, Lowe became really angry. He kicked bottles over and stormed up the touchline when Dale Taylor missed a fairly easy chance, and later he gave someone - Andy Lonergan, I can only assume - a fierce tongue lashing after Sam Tickle didn't move the ball fast enough, or found touch too often.

We can only applaud Lowe's passion and desire, but hopefully he will learn to channel it in the right way. He's there to lead the team and set an example and, following on from his recent red card against Bolton, perhaps he needs to take a deep breath. However, maybe this is 'normal' behaviour for our new manager. If so, it looks like we have some interesting times ahead!

Never mind, looks like we are 'nearly there', and hopefully we can get across the safety line over the weekend, and then we can put this season behind us. Barring surprises. And having said that, there was another famous quote from François de la Rochefoucauld - I'm sure you are all familiar with his work - 'The only thing that should surprise us is that there are still some things that can surprise us'…

Wrexham v Wigan Athletic

Matt Auffrey:

Last weekend’s scoreless draw against Wrexham gave the fans anything but a ‘Hollywood ending’, but the performance and ensuing result marked a step in the right direction. Wrexham entered the match having secured 13 of their last 15 possible points, and were on the fast track towards grabbing the division’s second automatic promotion spot. Yet, Ryan Lowe’s side made the visitors look unremarkable for the better part of 90 minutes, limiting them to just four total shots - none of which were on target.

Maleace Asamoah Jr continued to be a bright spot in attack, as he made a solo run in the second half that covered three-quarters of the pitch and nearly produced a goal of the season candidate. His resurgence over the past several weeks has been one of the few bright spots for a team that has largely struggled to generate excitement on the pitch.

On the topic of excitement, as nice it would be to be a bit further up the league table in a more relaxed position, the prospect of getting dragged into a relegation dogfight still lingers. If the right results fall into place, then Easter Monday is the earliest possible date we could secure safety. Until we are mathematically clear of trouble, the mentality of ‘scratching and clawing’ our way to more points needs to persist within the squad.

Wrexham v Wigan Athletic

This Friday presents a prime opportunity to break our six-game winless streak against a Shrewsbury team that are all but done and dusted for the season. The Shrews occupy the bottom spot in the league table, and are winless over their past 13 matches dating back to February 8. The odds of the home side officially being relegated to League Two by 5pm on Friday are greater than not.

As for our own chances on Friday, I am confident we are due for a breakthrough after seeing our performances steadily improve over the past several weeks. The additions of Baba Adeeko and Jon Mellish to the midfield against Wrexham gave the team a welcomed boost, while the back three of Jason Kerr, Will Aimson and James Carragher performed excellently against an accomplished attacking threat.

We have scored just one goal over our past four matches - and that from a penalty - but the circumstances surrounding Friday’s fixture certainly bode well for a positive shift in our fortunes. Last season proved that, if we can’t compete for promotion come the end of the campaign, it is still a worthwhile consolation to finish the season in good form.

If we can end this current season on an extended unbeaten streak with a few wins sprinkled in here and there, that is something positive to hang our hats on going into the summer. If you’ve stuck with the club to this point in the season, there’s no reason to turn back now. I remain optimistic this Bank Holiday weekend will be a good one on all accords. Enjoy, everyone!

Wrexham v Wigan Athletic

Martin Lally:

Ryan Lowe has been in charge now for six games, delivering four draws and two losses, with us yet to see the elusive win. I have to admit I’ve been see-sawing with my opinions on the new style at Wigan. I do feel the win is just around the corner, but there have also been some periods in certain games where it’s been worrying.

We will of course conduct our full dissection around Christmas this year, when the gaffer has had a full pre-season and, more importantly, a transfer window...if only football has the patience! It’s quite sad that some won’t make the Latics team next year, but that’s the loyalist in me more than the realist.

This week Luke Chambers said his goodbyes and, barring injury, a potential loan to high-end Championship, low-end Premier League next time out. I honestly believe the lad is that good. Also out of the door, and a sad day it will be, will be the return of Dale Taylor to Nottingham Forest and, in my opinion, hopefully the same offer to him in terms of next move.

They say don’t fall too much for a loan player but, when you get a player like Taylor, and the integrity he shows to the club and community, it’s hard not to, which makes the break up harder. This departure, though, pushes Maleace Asamoah Jr into the spotlight even more. The abundance of raw talent in this lad is incredible and I look forward to seeing his development in the next few seasons - hopefully with Latics.

I couldn’t make the Wrexham game unfortunately, and I’m sure that game will be described by the other excellent 12th Man contributors, but I’m all set now for the final five run-in, with away tickets purchased for the last three away. I always thought Easter could be the clinching weekend, although the consistent solid performances have us almost there in advance.

Wrexham v Wigan Athletic

Credit where it’s due, the work done by the club on the Future Fund is excellent, and let’s hope the long run of homegrown talent in the first-team squad continues. I personally would like to see Harrison Bettoni, Llyton Chapman, Christie Edwards and others getting some game time - once we are mathematically safe - if possible. And the development of the 'Darren Orme Cup' is simply fantastic!

A huge congratulations to the Joseph's Goal walkers this week - a brilliant annual event, and such a great cause, showing the continued outstanding community spirit of Wigan! Such a tough task for such a great cause, my cap is tipped again.

Finally this week, If ever you're feeling down - and social media isn’t always the best place - a visit to Stephen Humphrys page after Barnsley's four-goal haul against 'Them From Up The Road' is always a cathartic release. Once a Tic, and all that.

Tony Moon:

“We’d have lost that game wi’ t’ last mon”. Who needs crystal balls when we have the Latics faithful (or unfaithful, depending on which way you look at it) to tell us what would have been. Following on from awful and so-so in the two previous games, a decent performance against moneybags Wrexham (ah, like Mary Hopkins told us, those were the days my friend) had lots of fans telling us how we’d have never held on in that game under t’ other mon. Likewise, they tell us we’ll more than likely lose on Good Friday, being the benevolent, charitable team that we are when it comes to playing against kindred relegation battlers. Also, our players go from being complete wastes of space (Asamoah on the wing) to being our potential future saviour (Asamoah in the middle). Good job we didn’t get shut after his first few games eh chaps! So, suddenly, everything’s seeming a whole lot rosier … even if the points acquired situation doesn’t really support that warm feeling. Crystal balls eh? I thought they were supposed to help you see what’s coming.

Martin Tarbuck:

Can he do it? Is tomorrow the day? Sounds daft, but I was desperate for us to beat Wrexham on Saturday, not just for our own satisfaction of giving a promotion contender a bloody nose, but I also feel that it would have really kicked the Ryan Lowe era off in earnest and have everyone pulling in the same direction.

Just one big result like that, gives us all something to savour in what is currently a fairly dismal end to a poor season. It wasn’t to be, however, and we head to Shrewsbury on Good Friday, where a win would dish out a different kind of bloody nose - a final nail into their coffin - and ensure we remain afloat for another year.

I mean, it is a means to an end, but I am quite happy for us to keep 0-0ing our way to safety given the circumstances. But again, I think the performance against Wrexham deserved to be the first win of the Lowe era, and I felt desperately for him, that a high-energy performance, where we had the better of the opportunities, wasn’t rewarded with all three points.

I also think that Saturday’s positive performance, regardless of the result, was necessary in order to address this narrative that performances under Shaun Maloney had been keeping the fans away, with season-ticket sales imminent. At the minute, it is Lowe’s job to sell his vision, albeit he probably doesn’t have the right resources to execute it yet.

I am personally a bit sceptical of the whole crowd ‘stay away’ debate. There is a runaway train causing a lot of these factors that have nothing to do with performances, and it is impossible to stop. The much bigger factor, I’d argue, is that Sky televises all midweek and funny kick-off games. Also that any game at all, home or away, can be easily accessed via an illegal network of IPTV, which usually (I am told) costs between less a year than taking a family of four to just one home game.

Ultimately, and regardless of that new and omnipresent challenge, I dearly want our club’s crowds to grow via whatever means possible, but my optimism often gets the better of me. I always look forward to the first home game of the season, with a sense of hope that when I walk into my seat at 2.59pm, I will be pleasantly surprised at the seat occupancy levels, and more or less every year, I end up disappointed.

Now, I’m sure people have their reasons and/or excuses. Indeed, I also frequently end up making up excuses for them for the rest of the season. 'Well, it’s August, folk will be on holiday', and of course in Winter 'oh it’s cold weather', or 'people might have gone away for Christmas', 'it's Easter' or 'It's half term, they'll have all gone skiing. There must be loads of people who go skiing in Wigan, judging by the fact you can buy a pair from the middle aisle at Aldi.

Ditto midweek games. 'People work shifts in Wigan', or 'people live away', or 'kids are at school in the morning'. Same goes for early kick-offs, late kick-offs, or when we get two or three successive games in a row 'people will pick and choose', and all of that is legitimate - especially the last one - because money is tight right now.

Yet for all that, especially the Tuesday night argument, I’d ask you to take a photo of ES2 to ES4 when we played Bolton at home, and take a photo of that half of the East Stand at any of the other home games this season. Why do so many people turn up for that game, and barely any others? Or at least, all of those people don’t turn up? More importantly, how do we get them to turn up, week in, week out?

I’d love to think Lowe’s scintillating, attacking football will prompt this, but I’m fairly certain those sections would have been equally populous when Maloney was manager for that game at least. I should add that I am pointing fingers in nobody’s direction here, it is a problem we all need to solve collectively - fans, manager, and club staff.

I think pricing is a huge factor, but I see some but not enough ambition to do much about it from the club. The pricing structure has always boasted about being slightly cheaper than our competitors. But our competitors are not fellow League One clubs, they are (arguably): 1. The all-conquering-in-a-small-pond rugby club on our doorstep; 2. Premier League clubs from nearby cities who don’t care much for the lifelong fans who reside within their cities and only see those from further afield as another cash cow to fleece, and they all fall for it like the fools they are. And finally and undoubtedly the biggest culprit: 3. A small box that sits under the telly.

The question is whether we concentrate on getting new fans in, or getting lapsed/occasional fans to return more regularly? I think it would ultimately have to be a combination of both, but the biggest problem again is that many 'occasional' fans consider themselves diehards, because they go to three home games a season and three away games, and watch the other 40 on the dodgy box.

How can we flip that the other way would be my question, and I’m not sure we can, without dramatically reducing pricing. I say reduce pricing, but there is clearly a tipping point to this. Giving away an entire stand devalues the experience and, if and when we do, it seems to get no more than 20 per cent take up.

Sell South Stand tickets for £100 for adults and £20 kids for a year and you put a moderate price on things and secure support for a full season. But this is bold, and I’m not sure the club will ever take such a step. The stadium has excess capacity and that can either be a millstone around our neck or an opportunity.

At the minute, it is the former. Why bother getting a season ticket, when we’ve all got a mate who can get hold of free tickets if we do fancy attending? There is an undoubtedly freebie culture amongst some of our fans, and it is brought on by the lack of scarcity you’d expect when a stadium has 15,000 empty seats most weeks.

Why rush to get a ticket, when you know you can get one any time? It's probably best typified by recent games against our next opponents. That time when we got 1,500 tickets for a promotion clincher at Shrewsbury, we could have sold 11,500 such was the demand. The same opposition at home, probably half that number. So 11,500 away versus 6,250 at home.

It’s extreme, but somehow the club has got to get in the heads of our fans and their behaviours and somehow replicate that buzz and desire to come and watch us week in, week out. It’s not easy to do that in a 25,000-seater stadium, but exhausting every opportunity, and playing decent football as well, will undoubtedly put us back on a pathway to growth next year, which is what we all want and need.

I should close by saying it is great that it is looking like we will average over 10,000 fans this season again but - if we are to start aspiring to be that Championship club again that we plan to be - aiming for 11 to 12,000 from next year has to be the aim.