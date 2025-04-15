James Carragher looks to pick a pass against Wrexham

James Carragher has called on Wigan Athletic to be 'a little bit braver' in the run-in - to do justice to their improving displays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday's goalless draw against automatic promotion favourites Wrexham in many ways summed up the season for Latics.

At the back, Sam Tickle was a virtual spectator as he claimed a 16th clean sheet in the league without having to make a single save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, however, Latics didn't make the most of their forays into Wrexham territory, and fired another blank in front of goal.

"I think sometimes we just need to be a little bit braver," said Carragher. "I've been trying to get that message across...just be braver, don't be afraid to try things.

"If it doesn't work, it's better than just sitting back, or taking the safe options. We've all been guilty of that all season - myself included - not being brave enough.

"Hopefully in the last few games we'll be able to get that across."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics' tally of 35 goals scored is the worst in the third tier, although they boast the meanest defence outside the top five.

"I'm not really one for stats, but I have seen where we are in terms of goals conceded, in the top six," added Carragher.

"If we'd managed to get more goals at the other end, we'd certainly have been further up the table, towards the top half and even the top six.

"It's a good record we've got but, given where we are in the league, it doesn't really matter. It's one of them, from a personal point of view it's good, but from a team point of view, not so much."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carragher has been one of the stand-out performers under new head coach Ryan Lowe, showing his versatility to shine in the new-look back-three formation after playing in a flat back four under Shaun Maloney.

"I've played in a back three a few times in my career, including last season when I was out on loan," he said.

"It's something that I'm used to, and I know it's a cliche, but as long as I'm in the team I'm not bothered which position."