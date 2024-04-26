Matt Auffrey:

It has been well-documented how Latics have saved some of their best football for the tail-end of the season over the past 15-odd years. A late uptick in form cultivated a number of our ‘great escapes’ from relegation during spells in each of the the top three divisions, while it also helped us cross the finish line as league champions on several occasions. Even last season, when the players weren’t getting paid on time and the certainty of relegation was looming, the lads still finished the 2023 campaign unbeaten over their last four matches with a commendable two wins and two draws. That same theme gained traction again last weekend as Latics pulled off a very impressive 2-1 victory over this season’s league title holders in Portsmouth. The lads gained an early foothold in the match and created a multitude of chances against a celebrating side that was still transitioning from the pub back to the pitch. Regardless of the circumstances that gave us an advantage, the end result was a very good performance against an in-form side that was certainly playing to win for the home crowd. Shaun Maloney and the lads deserve full praise for treating the trip as a business affair and not an early holiday on the beach. There was plenty of commentary on social media after the match about the remarkable difference in Latics’ away form against the top and bottom sides of the league table. We’ve secured 16 points with zero defeats while visiting the teams who currently hold the division’s top six spots, yet have only picked up two points with zero victories while travelling to face the teams occupying the bottom six places of the table. I found that statistic to be particularly encouraging, as it further pushed the narrative that Latics have had no shortage of quality in the team, but have lacked the experience and intangibles necessary to perform consistently at a high level over the course of a long season. This campaign has largely been about rebuilding a foundation that will allow us to maintain a sustained ascent back up the football pyramid. These last few performances have provided some genuine hope we are trending in the right direction as we approach a summer period where some degree of change will be inevitable. Saturday marks our final match of the season as we welcome Bristol Rovers to the DW. Latics could possibly finish the campaign in the upper half of the league table with a win, while Rovers would be able to jump over Latics in the final league table if they can secure all three points on the road. The match will serve as one of three ‘strictly mid-table’ affairs for the division, as the nine other fixtures will have some degree of relegation/playoff implications. However, the ensuing performance and result will probably play second to the unofficial ‘farewells’ that will take place on the pitch that day. Between our loan players, out-of-contract players, and young starlets who may soon be sold, there’s a great chance that many of Saturday’s participants will be donning the Latics shirt for the final time of their career. The prospect of moving on from many of these players - particularly fan favourites like Charlie Hughes, Sam Tickle, and Stephen Humphrys - can bring about a whirlwind of emotions. Yet, I recommend we don’t get wrapped up in all of the unknowns that will play out over the next few months. Compared to the uncertainties we faced at this exact point one year ago, I’d say we are in a very favourable position right now. Let’s enjoy the football this weekend, and show some appreciation for a team that gave us many reasons to celebrate throughout this season. Saturday marks the end of a chapter, but the story itself is still in its early stages. Plenty of adventure and success awaits our beloved club in the immediate and distant future. Cheers!

Charlie Keegan:

Just 90 minutes of football remain for Wigan Athletic this season, and we are just one win away from 20 for the season. The three points would also put us on 62 points, which is 70 without the minus-eight deduction. If you were to tell me in the summer we would have a season like this, I wouldn’t have believed you, as I didn’t really think it was achievable (that will teach me to not believe!). Latics’ victory at a not-so-sober Portsmouth put an end to their dream of hitting 100 points, and we thoroughly deserved that win as we played some beautiful football. We can file that performance under the many other 'this is what we are capable of' performances we have seen time and time again up to this point. Yes, there are weak sides to our game and plenty that we need to improve on over the summer. But as a foundation to build on, we have something special here. In terms of defending, we massively need to improve that side of our game for next season. I mean that as a requirement for the whole team, and not just our backline. Only Fleetwood have allowed more shots to be taken against them, and Latics are allowing an average of 14 shots against us per game. For context, the Cods have seen 640 efforts on their goal, Latics 636, and the average across the league is 549. We must improve as this will be the difference between having another mid-table finish and actually having a possible chance of pushing for the play-offs. An immense amount of credit for our position has to go to Sam Tickle, who is my Player of the Season for sure. If our outfield players can’t pick up the full three points, Tickle has made sure we are picking up at least a point wherever possible. His first professional season has been nothing short of outstanding, and his career is one I look forward to following no matter where he goes. Before we enter the summer break - which I imagine will be far from quiet - we host Bristol Rovers at the DW. The team that sent us packing with a 4-1 battering at the Memorial Stadium. That game is a prime example of how general game stats can deceive, as the game looked a close encounter on paper, with both sides sharing the same possession, touches, and passing accuracy. The reality was we were not at the races, and Rovers were there to steamroll us. We started the season well, so hopefully we can end well and go into pre-season with as positive of a mindset as possible to set our new goals for the next campaign. And if Baba Adeeko can get on the scoresheet, that will be the most perfect ending for the squad. Up the Tics!

Colin Garner:

So the dust has settled as we go into our last game of the season against Bristol Rovers. It's been some season hasn't it - boring for Latics really! Time to now focus on next season's rebuild, and I personally think it will be tougher than this season. Inevitably we will lose players but, as always, I'll support the team no matter what. Let's get behind Shaun and the boys on Saturday, and give them a good send off after a tough year. The club are giving free tickets out to season-ticket holders, so that should bring in extra support. The Fan Zone will be open pre-match and there's the after party in the south stand, so it should be a belter of a day regardless of the result. The week after, on May 4 - Bank Holiday weekend - there's also the amazing Joseph's Goal Latics Legends game. These games get better each year, and to now be held at the DW is truly a testament to Mark Hayes and the organisers. Grab a ticket and get yourselves down to what will be a great day with some true Latics legends...don't do it for me, don't do it for Mark, do it for Joe - the REAL legend in all this! Until next season, Tics, have a great summer, and see you next season. UP THE TICS!

Ed Bazeley:

Wigan Athletic’s big away day at the champions has been and gone, and it wasn’t an occasion that Shaun Maloney and his boys allowed to pass them by. Quite the opposite, as we picked up a deserved three points on the road, and it was great to see Luke Chambers bag his first professional goal. Josh Magennis scored what will probably be his best ever goal in Latics colours and I suppose, from Portsmouth’s point of view, Kusini Yengi’s consolation goal got their title party back underway. I wasn’t there myself, but great credit to all Latics fans who made the long trip down to Hampshire, and thankfully the side did not let you down! Now the ‘Tics have gone four games unbeaten, if the rest of the season is anything to go by, then we’re probably overdue a defeat really. But in all seriousness, no matter what the result, let’s stick by our lads as they take on Bristol Rovers in the last game of the season. Although far less dramatic than most, it’s been a classic Latics season full of ups and downs, from a double over Bolton Wanderers, and away wins against other promotion hopefuls such as Peterborough, to defeats against the likes of Cambridge United and Port Vale. After beginning the season on minus-eight, and facing a transfer embargo, Maloney and the young squad have been nothing short of brilliant. The fact we have staved off relegation so comfortably is testament to the gaffer and his hard work, as much as it is down to the sheer talent of the likes of Charlie Hughes and Sam Tickle. Those two in particular could well be playing their last game in Latics colours given the high profile interest in the duo, so let’s appreciate them this Saturday afternoon. Maloney deserves for all three home stands to sing his name after what he has done for the club this season, so let’s do that come kick-off. See you at the DW, Tics!

Tony Moon:

