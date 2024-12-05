The Latics players thank the travelling fans after the 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield in midweek

Our panel of Latics experts run the rule over a disappointing midweek defeat at Huddersfield that ended a four-game unbeaten run...ahead of another massive three-game week that sees them face Leyton Orient, Chesterfield and Bolton Wanderers...

Alan Rogers:

All in all, a disappointing week for Latics. They came out on top in a mostly miserable FA Cup tie at Cambridge and were rewarded with an equally uninspiring away game to Mansfield in the next round (a fixture about as popular with both teams as Gregg Wallace turning up at the BBC Christmas party)... Now, if someone else had written those first few sentences, I would normally have berated them for being negative, but somehow that's just how it felt. After all, we are through to a potentially winnable third-round game, but the result didn't really paper over any cracks in the squad. And those cracks grew into craters on Tuesday night. It wasn't so much the result because, on paper, the scoreline made it look like a close-run affair. It was more the sense of inevitably after only a few minutes of the game. Once again we looked strong at the back - the Huddersfield goal had more than an element of luck about it - but it was elsewhere on the pitch we were lacking.

Youthful enthusiasm can only take us so far. Granted, we are lucky to have a good crop of skilful, home-grown young men, but ideally they would be introduced gradually into a balanced team. Shaun Maloney doesn't have that luxury. He's been forced into a situation whereby he has managed to forge an experienced back pairing - backed up with the signing of Paul Dummett - but with probably the youngest set of players in League One sitting around them.

We desperately need at least two players in January. And I don't really care if they aren't the most skilful players available. But they do need to be experienced fighters. We need at least one forward who can bully defenders, and we need a midfielder who can get in the faces of both referees and opposition alike. We need some players that could bring a mixture of skill, black arts and grit to an evolving team. We need players who can help develop and support the young players around them.

It isn't all doom and gloom, and it certainly isn't time to start panicking. On Tuesday night, we lost to an experienced side that have won their last seven home games, but we need to recognise that some areas need improvement. And of course, a small number of 'critics' were happy in midweek. 'Worst team I've ever seen!'...'Warren Joyce was better than this'... were some of the more bizarre comments about a side with the second best defence in the league. It's not great at the moment, but some people need to get some sense of perspective. Or a hobby perhaps.

Matt Auffrey:

It wasn’t too long ago where we were a side not far removed from Championship relegation, building upon a mid-season unbeaten run in the league and challenging for promotion. We didn’t often beat the brakes off teams, but we knew how to grind out results. We would play down to our competition for large stretches of matches, but still seldom make mistakes, and somehow find that moment of magic to produce a winning goal. If it wasn’t obvious already, you should know I’ve recently spent a good bit of time reminiscing over our League One title-winning squads of the past decade. I saw a lot of our old selves in the Huddersfield team we faced on Tuesday night at the John Smith’s Stadium. Yet, it would certainly serve me better to accept the reality of the team we are now compared to the team we used to be.

At this very moment, we are playing at the level of a lower mid-table side, and it’s hard to see our form taking any dramatic turns for the foreseeable future. After victorious efforts against Barnsley and Northampton, we delivered two forgettable performances against Cambridge and Huddersfield. Half an hour of extra time in our second round FA Cup tie last weekend allowed us to secure the necessary breakthrough to come out on top in an ugly game. Three days later, despite some positive periods in the first and second halves against Huddersfield, we ultimately did not come close to scoring and ended the evening as deserved 1-0 losers.

However, the good news is we have some great opportunities to build positive momentum again with our next two matches. This Saturday brings a return to the Brick and a visit from Leyton Orient. The Os currently sit 20th in the league table and have not won a league match away from home since late September. They should enter the match with a bit of confidence coming off a 2-1 FA Cup win against Oldham Athletic and a 3-0 midweek win in the league over Bristol Rovers. Yet, there should be every expectation for Latics to come out on the front foot and take control of the match from the first kick.

Even more appetizing than this weekend’s League One fixture may be next Tuesday’s trip to Chesterfield for our EFL Trophy knockout round match. The occasion will not only mark a reunion with ex-manager Paul Cook but also with a number of beloved former Latics such as Will Grigg, Tom Naylor, Chey Dunkley, and Michael Jacobs. Winning both of those matches would surely have us confident and raring to go for derby day next Saturday. As easy it may be to look ahead to our upcoming trip to Horwich, I know Shaun Maloney will do his part to keep the lads grounded and maintain a one-match-at-a-time approach. We’re not pushing for promotion at the moment and did not draw a big time opponent for our third round FA Cup tie in January. Yet, there will still be plenty of reasons to get excited for Latics over these coming weeks. This weekend brings another opportunity to turn the 'Believe Bus' in the right direction. Let’s continue to show up in full force and give the lads the push they need to win.

Lowey:

After everyone’s (well most rational supporters') spirits were raised after three straight wins and a largely positive Fans Advisory Board meeting, we came crashing back to earth on Tuesday night with a 'narrow' defeat at Huddersfield. In reality, losing to a team who are highly likely to be involved in the push for an immediate return to the Championship is no disaster. However, it was the nature of the defeat which sparked the fierce debate on social media. We never laid a hand on them or even appeared to try to throw a punch. Once they scored it was effectively game over. I swear I’m going to have nightmares seeing the love triangle of Jason Kerr, Will Aimson and Matt Smith passing the ball between themselves on repeat. Smith can be so much more, but he drops way too deep and was in danger of being sat in Row Z as the game went on.

Dale Taylor has greatly improved of late, but the game passed him by for no fault of his own, as it would if we had the experienced goal scorer everyone craves up there. Sadly, we only have two goal threats - Jonny Smith must play and, when he’s taken off - for reasons only known to Shaun Maloney - it leaves us with only Thelo Aasgaard capable of scoring. If the opposition negates him, it's job done.

January may help with hopefully the arrival of a few more goal threats, while the obvious loan duds are sent packing. But I cannot see too much changing overall as the season progresses. Win a few, lose a few more, but probably enough to keep us on the right side of the relegation line. What would be nice, though, is a bit of entertainment. Northampton in the first half proved they have it in them.

There is a cliché in football: 'At this time of the year, it’s the result that matters'. What they really mean is: 'It’s the result that matters, full stop'. Fans want both...or for realistic Wiganers, win, lose or draw on a Saturday afternoon...but in a game that's worth watching. I’m seeing fans who have religiously watched us for decades stay at home. That is really sad. But is that down to Shaun and his tactics, or modern-day football in general?

Tony Moon:

Do the bump...that’s what Kenny (a 1970s post-glam boyband) sang. Yep, three victories on the bounce, and then bump, right back down to earth (who invited you, Curiosity Killed The Cat?) Hell, the Latics are past masters at it. Another Kenny song was 'Fancy Pants'...oh for a Jordi Gomez, Nick Powell or even Jeff Wright right now. Someone to just elevate our play, do the extraordinary, risk it for a biscuit. Saturday was a well-won game, without many (if any) of the stops being pulled out. No problem, we’ll take that. Tuesday's first half was a fairly even affair, but then we came out for the second half as if the lads had all had a fry up and half a loaf of Warbies at half-time. We weren’t outplayed. We weren’t outclassed. We just didn’t show our own class. That said, we still created enough chances to have pinched at least a point (even if it might have been unearned). Of course, according to some (after not having had the chance to whinge too much for the last three games) they’d have you believe we’re as good as relegated (again)...aye, reet...let’s remember that Wigan is the home of Northern Soul...so 'Keep The Faith!