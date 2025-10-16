Fraser Murray in action for Wigan Athletic

Our panel run the rule over last weekend’s defeat to Wycombe Wanderers on home soil, recent form and Saturday’s clash with Port Vale at the Brick Community Stadium…

Matt Auffrey:

Wycombe visited the Brick Community Stadium on an autumn Saturday afternoon and left as 1-0 victors.

Latics finished the match with more possession, more shots, and plenty of chances for a late equaliser, but ultimately fell short thanks to the visitors’ first-half breakthrough. You would assume the statements I just made are in reference to last Saturday’s match… but they aren’t. Everything mentioned within my first two sentences tells an honest account of Wycombe’s prior visit to the Brick for a League One fixture, which happened back in November 2024. If you take a moment to review the events from both matches, you will likely find quite a few parallels. I bring this up because I believe it’s a big reason behind the outrage that immediately followed the full-time whistle last weekend.

Paul Mullin in action for Wigan Athletic

Our recent poor run of form has been nothing short of disappointing, but last Saturday’s home defeat really tipped the scales. It reminded me of many of our underwhelming performances from last season, where we finished as the division’s lowest scorers and only won 30 per cent of our home matches. Yet, here we are, two-and-a-half months into the new campaign, with more experienced and accomplished players at our disposal, but still consistently falling short of the mark.

Our starting XI on Saturday looked like they had hardly ever played together before. The first half was so disjointed and uninspiring that Ryan Lowe made a triple change at half-time in an effort to right the ship. It wasn’t until we made our final substitutions in the 78th minute that we produced our best scoring chances of the afternoon. By then, it was too little, too late.

It would be nice to know the main catalyst behind our recent struggles. The by-product is that we’ve gone winless over our last six matches (with five defeats) across all competitions.

We have seen a lot of squad rotation, yet little cohesion in return. Many players are being played out of position. Some of our best performers from the first six weeks of the season are now spending more time on the bench than on the pitch. We have scored three goals and have allowed 12 goals over this stretch of games. We are two points above the relegation zone and find ourselves back in an area of the league table that became all too familiar last season. Given the money we have invested in our playing squad since the summer of 2024, being in any position in the lower half of the league table for a sustained amount of time is a disappointment.

Jason Kerr in action for Wigan Athletic

Port Vale visits WN5 this weekend and should be full of confidence as they have earned 11 points from their past five league matches. Like Wycombe, they are not a side that should spark fear into us on paper. However, their recent unbeaten run shows that they are more than capable of producing positive results regardless of whether they are home or away.

Lowe will have a full week to ‘reset’ the culture and identify a group that will maximise their output on Saturday. Too many recent performances have taken us back to dark days. We know what the football looks like when we’re running on all cylinders and playing with the right intent. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel to start winning again. We just need to get all of our wheels properly aligned. We’re long overdue for a positive response. May this Saturday be the one where everything finally clicks.

Martin Lally:

The euphoria that August brought us all as Latics fans is now as damp as the expectant rain we are due in the coming months.

Steven Sessegnon of Wigan Athletic

Since the Bolton game, we have picked up one lowly point, been dumped out of the Carabao Cup and repeatedly been done at home by a Wycombe team that is nowhere near the promotion-chasing team from last year, also receiving a Vertu trophy defeat by a bunch of kids from Wolverhampton.

Not to mention that we now seem to all hate Lowe and his consistent tinkering and blaming of everything but himself… Wow, what a difference a month makes.

Removing tongue from cheek, I’m staying positive this week by reflecting on where my thoughts were in August. We currently sit 17th, two points above the drop, with 13 points from 12 games played. If I’m honest, I had us down to be on 14-17 points at this junction without a ball kicked, which would sit us comfortably in mid-table with a quarter of the season played.

Keeping the positive vibe going, the next 12 see us through to and beyond the Christmas period. They include games that, on paper, the team should have more than enough to deal with and collect anything in the region of 20-25 points, which again, in a league where it seems form has been thrown out the window and everyone beats everyone, would probably sit us… Mid-table to top half.

Raphael Borges Rodrigues of Wigan Athletic

Every football fan wants their team to succeed, but the stated fact is that three progress and three/four are relegated. Our start to this season has shown us that on our day, we can beat anyone, probably including five to seven teams of the low-end in the Championship, but on a bad day, it’s likely Hemel Hempstead Town will remove us from the FA Cup in a fortnight.

The run ahead is tough, as is every game, but as the league settles, you make your own luck and jockey for position.

All we can do is get behind the boys and hope that this run of bad form, that happens to all teams, takes a positive turn as we approach the season of mince pies!!! Up the Tics!!!

George Arkwright:

It’s not the loss. It’s not even the manner in which we lose. I’d argue it’s not even the relative apathy that the players exhibited from start to finish. It’s really the way Lowe puts it.

‘I need more from the players, they’re not doing what we’re asking them to… but it’s me, the buck stops with me. But also the training ground’s dirty and so are the boots. And also we’ll play boring football to win and play with kids to do so.’

Will Aimson on the ball for Wigan Athletic

God, there’s a lot to dissect here.

Firstly, yes. The players could be doing better. We’ve seen it. First four games of the season, I felt like we surely might reach the semis of the Champions League; we were at least making it out of the group stage; we were playing that well. Christian Saydee, a man mountain; Fraser Murray, a Scot possessed, Paul Mullin… well, Mullin was less impressive, but he was growing into himself game by game.

Those dreams lie bare at the foot of Mount Latics after the last few months. The skills are there, the quality was evident. The decline is stark.

The point that’s been made, ‘they’re not playing the way I want them to,’ is that because your way seems to be getting us battered every week? Potentially.

If he’d finished the quote with ‘it’s my fault as manager, I think I’d probably accept it. Yeah, you’re right, Ryan, the problem is probably that we’re insistent on playing a 3/5 at the back with immobile centre-halves, completely out of position wing-backs and a right-back slotting into a back three. The game at this level doesn’t seem to be that complicated; get quality forward and put the ball in the box; score. Seems the way we should play and once we’re past that glorious hundred point mark, we can worry about finding ourselves a ‘dinfesore libero’ or playing in a ‘catenaccio‘ to beat a high press.

Unfortunately, he didn’t. He blamed the boots. Now I’m not trying to minimise what he was saying; I understand the point he’s trying to make. We’re not the high-flying, ‘streets won’t forget’, Latics of old. We do have to get down and dirty in an attempt to build ourselves back to the glory days, and the devil’s in the details, like any other growing business. ‘Getting the pennies right and the pounds keep themselves,’ as they say. But to look at the problems on the pitch and attribute it to anything other than tactical ineptitude, to me, speaks either to his complete naivety or his narcissism.

The final nail in the coffin, for me, was the claim that he’s happy to play ugly football and utilise the kids as long as they’re happy to play his way. How on earth would he know what our youth set-up has to offer when he hasn’t watched the only competitive game they’ve played this season. The levels of irony are not lost on me there.

Own up to your mistakes. Take the brunt. You’re the manager; manage. You don’t hear the CEO of Blockbuster pointing out, ‘Keith on the tills just didn’t work hard enough, that’s why the business has failed.’ A poor workman blames his tools. If your team can’t play the way you’re asking them to play, then firstly, why did you hire them? And secondly, play a different way. The fans, the board, the club won’t rest soundly knowing you tried doggedly to play your way when we’re languishing in the relegation zone come May. Get a grip.

If by this point, he’s making excuses for his own shortcomings, it might just be the writing on the wall in terms of his career at Wigan. I know we’ve stuck by far worse for far longer, but I think the fact remains that the beating heart of our club has always been our fans. And once they turn on you, you’re not long for the chop. Looking back at managers of the past, there has always been conflicting opinions to an extent, with the usual keyboard warriors mincing words across multiple platforms before the manager’s eventual demise. I’ve seen very little of that this time around; Lowe’s attitude, his apparent apathy and his inability to accept and own his own failings seem to have riled up a fair amount of us, and even if he hasn’t lost the dressing room, he’s definitely losing the West Stand, and maybe that’s just as bad.

