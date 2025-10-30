Wigan Athletic players applaud the travelling fans after draw at Mansfield Town

Our Latics expert runs the rule over last weekend’s draw with Mansfield Town and the upcoming FA Cup tie against Hemel Hempstead Town at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday...

Matt Auffrey:

Our past five league matches have seen us fall on the wrong side of multiple controversial red card decisions against Cardiff and Port Vale, and a ludicrous penalty decision at Plymouth.

However, our recent string of misfortunes was topped off this past weekend against Mansfield when a phantom foul by Christian Saydee from a corner kick disallowed what would’ve been Will Aimson’s first goal for the club.

Ryan Lowe and the Latics players applaud the travelling fans at Mansfield Town

If we didn’t have enough problems already while trying to put two decent halves of football together, we now have to worry about the constant threat of the referees ruining scorelines and match momentum with one faulty blow of the whistle.

The saving grace from last weekend was that the disallowed goal did not disrupt our one positive spell of the match early in the second half. Ollie Cooper got on the end of a beautiful pass by Danny Fox that produced a well-deserved equaliser right before the hour mark. We denied the hosts’ all-out attempts for a late winner and held on for a valuable point away from home.

Taking five points from our last five league matches is undoubtedly poor form, but considering the manner in which refereeing decisions have hampered our play, we could’ve easily lost every single one of those matches.

I can’t forecast when our officiating problems will subside, but I do know that raising our overall level of play will correlate with better results over a prolonged period of time.

Paul Mullin in action for Wigan Athletic

We have a big opportunity to get back to winning ways this weekend with our first round FA Cup tie against Hemel Hempstead Town – a club and place that I had never heard of (as an American) prior to our fixture announcement.

On paper, it is a match that we should win convincingly, considering our opponents play three divisions below us in the National League South.

However, as we approach the five-year ‘anniversary’ of the disaster that was Latics’ 3-2 FA Cup home defeat to Chorley in November 2020, we should be reminded that it will take a strong team effort to win in this competition, regardless of whether we’re playing an opponent that is two divisions above us or three divisions below.

It should be drilled into the gaffer’s head and, in turn, the players’ heads how important this competition is to the club. For as inconsistent as Lowe’s predecessor was, Shaun Maloney always got the best out of his teams during the FA Cup.

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle in action

After we disappointingly bowed out of the Carabao Cup with a half-hearted effort against Wycombe at home, and are on the verge of a Vertu Trophy group stage exit, the gaffer hasn’t made a strong impression with how he has approached cup competitions through the early stages of this season.

Winning some early-round FA cup games and earning another cup tie with a ‘bigwig’ would do a fair bit to get Lowe back in the fans’ good graces, should our league form not drastically improve over the next few months.

The good news ahead of Saturday is that we enter the match on the back of two battling performances, where we’ve scored crucial second-half goals to secure positive results in each match.

We can’t control the referee, but we have enough quality in our squad to be able to control this match.

Ollie Cooper celebrates his first Wigan Athletic goal

If Lowe puts our best XI on the pitch, I’m confident the lads will get the job done. We’re long overdue to catch a major break or two. There’s no better competition than the FA Cup to get all aspects of the game back on track for us.

