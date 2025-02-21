Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the second of a two-part 12th Man, our panel of Latics run the rule over a disappointing return of one point from Stockport and Crawley ahead of a tough trip to second-placed Wycombe this weekend...with injuries continuing to bite...

Matt Auffrey:

The past week has seen the narrative for our season shift quite a bit. Two disappointing results have not only reduced the volume on ‘Ozone Bounce’ down to zero, but have turned the sound system off altogether. We’re winless over our past five matches having only scored three goals during a very underwhelming stretch of fixtures. To add insult to injury, the announcement of Will Goodwin being out until April with a muscle pull leaves an already depleted striker room even more shorthanded for the foreseeable future. Dale Taylor offered a glimmer of hope on Tuesday night by providing a goal that complimented a man-of-the-match-worthy performance at Crawley. He came very close on multiple occasions to producing a second-half winner, but was ultimately denied by the post and the offside flag as we left Broadfield Stadium with a 1-1 draw. As we lamented a result that certainly felt like two points dropped, the realisation of how important Taylor's contributions will be for the rest of the season became even more obvious.

While we currently sit in a rather innocuous 16th position in the league table, we are only six points above the drop zone. If the lack of goals, yet alone lack of wins, persists through the month of March, we may get dragged into a very unwelcomed relegation fight over the coming weeks. However, not everything has been doom and gloom on the pitch. Owen Dale, Ronan Darcy, and Joseph Hungbo all started alongside each other at Crawley and crafted an encouraging performance that saw Latics dominate attacking play for most of the match. When you add a (relatively) in-form Jonny Smith to this group of promising newcomers, there should be some degree of optimism that these players can not only create quality chances for players like Taylor to finish, but also chip in with a few goals themselves.

Dale Taylor tries to get on the end of a cross at Crawley

Yet, I don’t want to stray too far away from the bigger problem - which is the fact that we find ourselves with just a single 21-year-old loanee as the sole first team striker in the squad at this point in the season. Shaun Maloney and staff took a calculated risk when they exited the January transfer without securing additional reinforcements in this area. We have been able to spend fees on players for two transfer windows now, but have refused to purchase a No.9 for whatever reason exists. We have spent fees on full-backs, centre-backs, midfielders, and wingers, but have only relied upon loanees and Academy graduates to fortify one of the most crucial positions on the pitch. We enter this weekend as the lowest scorers in the league having only scored 28 goals from 30 matches. With our leading scorer on the season, Thelo Aasgaard, now out of the picture for good, we desperately need a conglomerate of players to step up in his place, and at the very minimum, string together enough quality performances to keep us in this division for another season.

I am not giving up on this group or the gaffer, but an overarching theme continues to develop for this campaign. We have gotten many key decisions wrong off the pitch and, as a result, we have been let down by the results on the pitch far too often relative to expectations. Unless our fortune improves considerably over these final months of this campaign, we will likely enter the summer months needing to make significant changes. Whether it be changes to the playing philosophy, squad composition, or key decision makers, we will struggle to challenge for a place in the top half of this division, yet alone in the play-offs next season, if we continue to rely upon the same strategy that got us to where we are right now. Credit to the fans that made the long journey to Crawley on Tuesday and to those who will make the trek to Adams Park for the Wycombe match on Saturday. We are long overdue to celebrate a winning performance. May this Saturday bring the breakthrough necessary to get this season back on track.

George Arkwright:

Deepest, darkest Crawley. Not a place one would usually go to seek redemption, and yet here we all were. Tuesday night, in the bitter cold, with one eye on the foot of the league and another on our wings, willing there to be positive changes, positive attitudes, and above all, a positive scoreline. After the last few results over the Christmas period, there were many that had begun to question Shaun Maloney’s managerial prowess. Now I’ve never won an FA Cup, I’ve never won a Player of the Year award, and I’ve never played for or coached a team at national or at club level. The level of footballing prestige I’ve reached is scoring a last-minute winner for my seven- a-side team in the summer of '22. I have no kudos or merit on the level of our manager, and I’ve believed in him from the moment he returned two years ago. But in my humble opinion, we seem to be missing one of the key, fundamental aspects of any footballing outfit - if you don’t score, you don’t win. And with the introduction of the inexperienced Malace Asamoah, and the out-of-position Jensen Weir in our starting XI against Stockport - after the electrifying debuts of Messrs Dale, Hungbo, Goodwin and Darcy a week previously - these questions had become even more pertinent.

What followed was a weak and damp performance from Latics, with a lack of attacking threat hammered home with a ‘funny five’ resulting in two sloppy goals conceded and another defeat at home. In Maloney’s defence, there had been mention of the fitness levels, or lack thereof, of these players, and thus their sparing use. But one thing was for certain, we needed a reaction, and hopefully a win against the self-proclaimed Red Devils. Cut to a relatively lifeless Broadfield Stadium at 7.45pm on Tuesday. With 4,500 supporters, 350 of which had made the long trek down from the north west, it was not the most glamorous of climes. Nor the most opportune setting to mount a performance which would define and rewrite our season. And yet, I could conclude that it was possibly one of the most positive 90 minutes of football I’ve watched from us this season.

We played with a slick, well drilled intensity. Composure when playing out the back. Intricate passing moves to play ourselves out of pressure and find outlets. Resolute, ball-playing defence. And vibrant, incisive attacking, albeit not necessarily incisive enough at this stage. It was a breath of fresh air, and filled me with confidence that, if we can continue in that vein for the rest of the season, we’ll build ourselves a platform to push on from.

The ball was in the back of the net three times, we hit the post, their goalkeeper made a number of great saves and, aside from a first-time thunderbolt from Charlie Barker, our man between the sticks had very little to do. Owen Dale and Hungbo staked their claim for a starting spot every week and, aside from the fitness issues, I don’t understand why it has taken until now for Maloney to see this. They. Were. Everywhere. Both of them brought a different type of completely new, incredibly necessary skill set and energy to the team.

Hungbo is a unit. Rapid, broad shouldered and technical, he reminded me of a player somewhere between last year’s Martial Godo and Fulham’s Adama Traore. Jason Kerr or Will Aimson would pick the ball up, play a looping lofted pass across the pitch, and Hungbo would be there to take it down, cut in on his left or play a cross in with his right. Every. Single. Time. I’ve not seen anyone play like that in a Wigan shirt for a while.

Similarly, Owen Dale didn’t stop running from the first minute. Skilful and direct, he beat his man and then some innumerable times down the left wing, combining fantastically with Jon Mellish for a potent attacking duo that Crawley’s defence just couldn’t cope with. Defensively he also contributed, throwing himself into tackles and putting himself about when dispossessed or gotten the better of. It was an intensity I haven’t seen from many Wigan players this season. Though that is not to do any of them a disservice, as I thought from 1-11 the entire team played brilliantly; especially our wing-backs, who offered an excellent outlet on the overlap as well as providing assured and comprehensive defensive cover, which proved too much for Crawley’s attack on the majority of occasions.

It wasn’t the perfect performance, we still managed over 20 shots without scoring more than one goal, but it was absolutely a step in the right direction, and you could see from the player’s reaction to both our disallowed goals and the full-time whistle that they felt they’d left it all out there and that we’d deserved the win. We stretched their defence well, performed excellently on and off of the ball in terms of shape and patterns of play, and we were so close on a number of occasions to reaping the dividends of this, much to the dissatisfaction of Dale Taylor, who ran the lines stoically and diligently all night.

There will still be questions surrounding Maloney’s managerial ability, but he cannot put his boots back on and stick the ball in the back of the net for us, as much as I’m sure he’d like to. And a draw, while humbling, is not the worst result from this game, although we still sit relatively uncomfortably in 16th place. However, if this performance is indicative of how he wants us to play every week, then I am confident the team will have enough to see us over the finish line. It may not be a pretty run-in, but if we can keep that level of drive and determination in our players, then they may just walk it in a few times, and see us safe.

Stuart Isherwood:

Another week goes by, and sure enough we have social media awash with a million per cent positivity (post Fulham) then a million per cent negativity (post-Stockport/Crawley). Latics fans old/young/seasoned fans/new fans who just seem intent on creating division and argument, when the stark reality remains we as a club are still in transition and actually need our supporters working together to support each other and those on the pitch. Do people still expect a Dave Whelan-backed 'splash-the-cash' who will happily write off millions? A Talal 'boom-and-bust'? Or a club and town that will benefit everyone and move us forward in the long term? It feels very much like people want an instant fix and win. Would Birmingham/Wrexham fans be happy where they are now, and where they were and where they will be if 5 years down the line their owners walked away completely? The long-term sustainability and development feels like it’s very on point.

I’ve had the pleasure of meeting with Diane, our fan engagement officer, and it was a joy to listen to not only her vision, but that of the club to improve matchday experiences through events and ticketing. Within the club, there is a desire to improve the whole package, while being run in a more serious manner to ensure long-term sustainability. And that can only be good rather than a boom-and-bust approach?! Yes, people rightly want to see progress on the pitch, because that is ultimately why we go Saturday/Tuesday (btw what a fantastic effort from the 300 or so who went to Crawley). And yes, given budgets, players, injuries we are probably slightly underperforming. But given summer was the first window we could actually buy again, are we really that far away that it causes instant headloss from a chunk of our fanbase when we don’t win/perform?!

Young players are by nature more inconsistent as is a young manager. There’s no hanging the players out to dry, rather a determined mindset to improve what doesn’t work on the field. Stubborn at times maybe. Not doing everything the fans want, definitely. But I’m pretty sure Maloney and his coaching staff have a lot more qualifications and experience than those sitting in the stands/on social media shouting for his head. Oh, and those who were throwing names around to replace him including him from down the road...give your heads a wobble. The Danson-Maloney-Wigan project is long term, and we as fans should want that stability.

Mickysan:

Finally decided this might be a good time to make a first submission to the 12th Man, so here goes...deep breath! I watched the game at Crawley and I didn’t think we were too bad at all. Going forward, I thought there were seeds of encouragement with some of the January signings, and hopefully they will progress the more they play together and get comfy in the squad. Given what the Crawley manager said about their point being one gained, and the goal they scored being an absolute blinder, my only disappointment was that the initial ball from their left should never have got all the way across our box.

Now I’m in the process of moving house at the moment, and two wonderful removal men were at my house until 8.30pm on Tuesday getting all our furniture and worldly goods out and en route to our new house. That said, I treated myself to a little lie-in on Wednesday, and even the dogs were appreciative. When I did get up, I made a brew, sorted a bowl of cereal, and opened social media. Only one of those last three choices was a mistake...'Maloney should step down'...'Other managers could get more out of squad'...'Chairman just sells strikers'...'Maloney's not been backed'...'We should’ve kept (insert name of previous, highly-paid striker here)'…

I really don’t get how a (small) section of our support doesn’t understand how we probably wouldn’t have a club if our owner hadn’t backed us by bailing us out. The part Maloney played in that process. The fact we can’t afford players on wages 10 times what the majority of this squad receives. The clear signs our transfer budget seems to be growing a little each window as the club's finances get gradually healthier. 'BUT HE’S A BILLIONAIRE'...Yes, he is, but more than that...he’s a businessman! You wouldn’t run a pub by giving away your best ale at a pound a pint just to keep your customers coming back. Because, billionaire businessman or not, soon enough there’d be no pub! You don’t run a business by simply throwing money at it! We’ve seen that all too closely of late, and I’d take where we are now over that any day. So, have a moan, you’re entitled, but sprinkle a little realism, maybe even optimism on your views. It’s really easy to find the negative, and harder to be positive, so let’s all work a little harder, and stay classy.