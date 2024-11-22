Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our panel of Latics experts are desperate for the end of the international break...and the chance for their side to move up the League One table – starting this weekend at our old friends, Barnsley...

Matt Auffrey:

We experienced very mixed responses when we returned to action from our first two international breaks of the season. At the conclusion of the September break, we put together a stellar performance en route to a season’s best 4-0 victory at Bristol Rovers. Our first match after the October break told a different story, as we allowed a winless Cambridge side to outplay us to the tune of a 2-0 scoreline to secure their first win of the season. The final international break of 2024 will be followed by another away day - this time to Barnsley, who currently occupy one of the coveted play-off places in the league table. When I look at the fixtures to come after this weekend, I feel it should be all the more important that the team produces a positive performance and result at Oakwell on Saturday. A middling Northampton side visits the Brick next Tuesday before we travel to Cambridge next weekend for a less-than-glamorous second round FA Cup tie. We visit an in-form Huddersfield side on the following Tuesday before hosting an up-and-down Leyton Orient on the next Saturday. Our Bristol Street Motors knockout round match will occur just a few days later before we make our annual pilgrimage to Horwich for a match that needs no further introduction.

Circling back to the upcoming Barnsley match, it’s clear to me that creating some immediate momentum could have a monumental impact on our prospects over the coming weeks. On the contrary, losing our next match (coupled with a lacklustre performance to boot) could drag us into an even darker place than where we were prior to the start of the international break. Continuing our current streak of poor results could see us booted from our two remaining cup competitions and firmly in the relegation zone by the time the New Year’s ball drops for 2025. Do I have the answers for who to play on Saturday and how we should play? Unfortunately not. I will leave those decisions to the professionals in charge, who have done a lot more behind the scenes to prepare for this match than I have. Nonetheless, we have reached a critical juncture in the season. The energy and urgency with which we play this weekend should reflect the dire need to turn our fortunes around. We’ve endured three-and-a-half months of largely disappointing football so far, but this campaign is far from a lost cause. I believe in the gaffer, I believe in our coaches, and I believe in our players. Our first two post-international break fixtures of the season have shown that unpredictable results can easily become the norm for us. There wouldn’t be a better time to continue that same trend than at Barnsley on Saturday. C’mon lads!

Latics return to league combat this weekend with a trip to Barnsley

Stephen Unsworth:

Jadon Sancho, Ross Barkley, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jack Wilshere, Dele Ali. For every Academy player that transitions to enjoy illustrious careers, there are more players that don’t. At a lower level in the echelons of football, it’s the same. We have fewer Academy players becoming seasoned professionals than you’d expect once they reach open age. My opinion is that they get coached by people who never played at a decent level themselves and, by definition, could not possibly know how to evolve a young prospect into the best version of themselves. So my point this week is our young loanees are only deemed 'stars' because they come from big clubs. That’s no guarantee they’re any good. It’s a guarantee their parent club wants them out. Loanees, by and large, aren’t what we need. What we need is the cohort of Academy players we know are good enough, with a mix of players on contracted players with a track record for performing in their stated positions. So Mr Goodburn, are we in 'transition'? Migrating from an over-confluence of loan players that we know will never do a better job than experienced contracted players who would cost more? A blind man on a galloping horse would see it. And the 'we missed out on two striker targets' rubbish? We didn’t miss out. Our executives weren’t prepared to splash out to land players that would have made a difference. That’s the truth, with no smoke and mirrors. Ben, our heads don’t zip up at the back. Treat us with more respect, and accept that, right now, we know you’re in austerity measures that have a bi-product at the moment of bang average football that we hope gets better as the money-shackles come off.

Sean Livesey:

Straight into them Latics! Our season can so far be sectioned into three distinct parts, all linked with international breaks.

Part I) Start of the season, pre September international break – Underwhelming but early days.

Part II) Post September international break - Much better, starting to click. Solid defensively, add goals and we’ll be away.

Part III) Post October international break – what’s happened?

So how will Part IV go?

Latics, and in particular Shaun Maloney, needs it to be a lot more like Part II rather than Part III. There are now no more distractions until March, this is where the bulk of league points will be earned, and it’s a relentless looking programme. Particularly with the festive season peeping around the corner. So what do we expect from Latics over the next few months? Well, put simply: Ball. In. Back. Of. Net It’s that simple. Yet the most simple part of the game can often be the most difficult. We won’t be the first club to struggle in front of goal and we won’t be the last, but it is what is absolutely killing us now. Earlier in the season, we weren’t creating that much. Now we’re creating plenty (if you look at the chances from Carlisle, Wycombe and Nottingham Forest Under-21s). Chance creation isn’t the issue it was in September, but converting those chances continues to be our biggest problem. This can be down to a number of reasons. We’ve replaced four senior forwards with decent goalscoring records in their careers, with two young lads just beginning their careers. But at the same time, the rest of the squad aren’t popping up with goals. We know the reasons for this, and we don’t need to go over them again. But someone with a bit more experience up top must be first in line come the January transfer window, Indeed, Maloney has alluded to this in recent weeks, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see midnight tick along on December 31 and Latics post up that scarf pic on the website.

However, New Year is still a while away, so what can we do before then? Josh Stones has gone on loan to Oldham, again with the message from Maloney that he needs to come back and be ready to fight for the No.9 shirt. I wonder if the club believed young Josh was further ahead than where he is in his development when they decided to go in this season with only Dale Taylor and Joe Hugill as our senior forwards. Again, reading between the lines, it seems Stones hadn’t reached the level expected by the management at the start of the season. Indeed, in the matches he played, he looked miles off the pace, which is disappointing. Will a renewed spell at the 'other' Latics mean we get a refreshed player ready to come here and score goals in January? Perhaps. But again it takes him out of the picture for the next couple of months.

We’ve missed the creative spark offered by Callum McManaman greatly in recent weeks, and hopefully he’ll be a step closer to returning. Chris Sze is back in the picture, but expecting that young lad to carry a lot of our striking threat on his own isn’t fair. However, it could well be where we turn if Hugill and Taylor continue with their lack of goals.

Over to the Pennines on Saturday and a trip to Oakwell. Not happy with trying to get us to pay for their legal representation at our points hearing in 2020, Barnsley also took one Stephen Humphrys from us in the summer. Humphrys, like Jordan Jones, was offered terms to remain at Latics, and waited for the last possible minute of the summer transfer window before signing for clubs...Jones in League Two and Carlisle and Humphrys at Barnsley (but intriguingly, only for one year). Humphrys blew hot and cold through his time with us, and I don’t think it’s unfair to say that he went off the boil post-Christmas last season. But he’s also a talented forward and, as with Josh Magennis, I’d rather have him in our team at the moment than face him. The key to success at Oakwell will be for us to get an early goal(s), and we simply have to capitalise when we’re on top. It’s going to be a tough match, but Latics really need to get back to winning ways...and as soon as possible.