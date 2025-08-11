Wigan Athletic players applaud travelling fans at Leyton Orient

Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe has warned his side they must “be better” and admitted there are lessons to be learnt after being out-battled and out-fought in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Leyton Orient.

The Latics travelled to Brisbane Road full of confidence after last weekend’s opening-day win, but never got close to those levels, struggling to impose themselves against an Orient side eager to make a statement after the pain of last season’s play-off final defeat.

Describing it as a performance after the Lord Mayor’s Show, following from their 3-1 win over Northampton in the opener, Lowe hinted at changes for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Notts County at the Brick Community Stadium.

“I think there's definitely a lesson to be learned, of course, in every game,” Lowe said.

"I just thought we didn't compete enough, and Leyton Orient have just come off the back of losing the play-off final. We knew it was going to be tough, but I wanted us to play a little bit more football, and we didn't.

“It's going to be a good lesson learned, we can watch it, we can debrief it, and we’ve got to be better. We were nowhere near what we were last week, and that's never going to be the case. Maybe I have to look at the team selections as well, and I have to take my responsibility when we're playing away at home like these types of clubs.

"Maybe I didn't expect them to go as long as they did and land on second balls. But they were, they've done it, and they were effective in it, and it caused us some problems.”

Admitting that it was a performance not up to the standard expected, Lowe said that despite the usual analysis, he doesn’t want to dwell on the game too much.

“They’re good lads, but were nowhere near the levels to win anything in football,” he added. “It's the biggest thing now not to draw on it too much.

“We’ll debrief the game and we'll make sure it's right. We'll put the wrongs right on Monday in training and on Tuesday before the game, and then hopefully we can show a little bit of a better performance than we did today on Tuesday night, and then the next one will be Saturday.”