Wigan Athletic to return to a familiar base in pre-season

By Paul Kendrick
Published 20th May 2024, 18:43 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 18:43 BST
The Latics squad will once again spend a week at the Hungarian Training Centre this summer after last year's camp proved so successful
The Latics squad will once again spend a week at the Hungarian Training Centre this summer after last year's camp proved so successful
Wigan Athletic are to return to Hungary this summer as part of their pre-season preparations ahead.

After reporting back to Christopher Park for the last week in June, Shaun Maloney’s men will spend a week at the home of the Hungarian national team in the first week of July.

Forward signals intention to carry on despite Wigan Athletic departure

The Hungarian Federation Training Centre is said to boast state-of-the-art facilities, which include several pitches, strength and conditioning facilities and accommodation on site.

Speaking last summer about the base, Maloney said: "It's been an excellent week. I have been really happy with the facilities and the environment.

"It has been tough, we have had double sessions on the pitch and in the gym and some days it has been three sessions, but it has been great."

Latics are not currently scheduled to play a pre-season fixture in Hungary, although they have already confirmed the first three matches of their pre-season programme on their return to the UK.

First up is the short trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday, July 13 (2pm) for two 60-minute halves at the Wham! Stadium.

The Accies will be led from the dugout by former Latics player and first-team coach John Doolan, who has recently been joined as assistant manager by another Wigan old-boy, Ged Brannan.

Latics will also travel to Victory Park to face National League North side Chorley FC on Friday, July 19 (7:30pm).

Rounding off July, Shaun Maloney's men will host Championship side Blackburn Rovers at the newly-named Brick Community Stadium on Saturday, July 27 (3pm).

The League One campaign will begin on the weekend of August 10/11.

