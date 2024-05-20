The Latics squad will once again spend a week at the Hungarian Training Centre this summer after last year's camp proved so successful

Wigan Athletic are to return to Hungary this summer as part of their pre-season preparations ahead.

After reporting back to Christopher Park for the last week in June, Shaun Maloney’s men will spend a week at the home of the Hungarian national team in the first week of July.

The Hungarian Federation Training Centre is said to boast state-of-the-art facilities, which include several pitches, strength and conditioning facilities and accommodation on site.

Speaking last summer about the base, Maloney said: "It's been an excellent week. I have been really happy with the facilities and the environment.

"It has been tough, we have had double sessions on the pitch and in the gym and some days it has been three sessions, but it has been great."

Latics are not currently scheduled to play a pre-season fixture in Hungary, although they have already confirmed the first three matches of their pre-season programme on their return to the UK.

First up is the short trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday, July 13 (2pm) for two 60-minute halves at the Wham! Stadium.

The Accies will be led from the dugout by former Latics player and first-team coach John Doolan, who has recently been joined as assistant manager by another Wigan old-boy, Ged Brannan.

Latics will also travel to Victory Park to face National League North side Chorley FC on Friday, July 19 (7:30pm).

Rounding off July, Shaun Maloney's men will host Championship side Blackburn Rovers at the newly-named Brick Community Stadium on Saturday, July 27 (3pm).