Sporting director Gregor Rioch has revealed Wigan Athletic have the funds and scope to bring in a free agent outside the transfer window - if manager Shaun Maloney feels it necessary.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics managed to bring in 13 new players during the summer transfer window, with out-of-contract Jason Kerr and Callum McManaman also penning new deals.

However, Maloney and Rioch were thwarted in their attempts to bring in a permanent centre-forward, because of the way the market 'evolved', and the numbers involved escalated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregor Rioch (right), with Latics director Lucas Danson, son of owner Mike

The duo are happy with the business done during the money, but Rioch says it's not necessarily all quiet until January.

"We do have the ability to go out and bring one (free agent) in," he said. "And the work has already begun as far as the January transfer market is concerned.

"When players have more than a year left on their contracts, it is more difficult to get them. But when it gets to six months and less, it becomes a lot more doable.

"Clubs who have players in that position have to make a decision, whether to cash in and recoup some money, or potentially allow them to run out their contracts and leave on a free transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The decisions we've had to make over the last 12 weeks are whether we go and get one now - or continue to build the squad over the next couple of windows.

"During the last week of the window we decided to bring in another loan, in Dale, to challenge Joe, and buy us that little bit of time before we look to go and get a permanent striker for the long-term.

"But it's also important to focus on the transfer window as a whole, and the quality and quantity we managed to bring in."

During the summer, Latics completed permanent deals for goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, defenders Toby Sibbick and Will Aimson, midfielders Jensen Weir and Tyrese Francois, and forwards Dion Rankine and Maleace Asamoah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also brought in half a dozen players on loan - Calvin Ramsay, Luke Chambers (both Liverpool), wingers Silko Thomas (Leicester City) and Michael Olakigbe, and strikers Joe Hugill (Manchester United) and Dale Taylor (Nottingham Forest).