Wigan Athletic: Transfer deadline day blog
All the thrills and spills from what is expected to be a busy transfer deadline day at Wigan Athletic...
The countdown is on...
Wigan Athletic: Live transfer deadline day blog
Last updated: Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 11:28
NOT HAPPENING
Ultra reliable Lewis Cox in the Midlands reporting rumoured Latics target Callum Robinson is heading for pastures elsewhere...
One ‘itk’ Twitter account says Latics have agreed a three-year deal for Norwich forward Kieran Dowell.
Three incomings so far this summer have been all for 12 months.
‘Sky Sports reporter’ Twitter account in question has 53 followers.
File in the ‘unlikely’ bracket.
Callum Lang is reportedly on the radar of Bournemouth, Watford, Bristol City and Ipswich...here’s what Leam Richardson said in midweek when asked whether Latics had received any enquiries...
“For Cal? Really? He needs to start passing to his own team first...”
We shall see...