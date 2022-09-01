News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Transfer deadline day blog

All the thrills and spills from what is expected to be a busy transfer deadline day at Wigan Athletic...

By Paul Kendrick
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:02 am

The countdown is on...

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium

Last updated: Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 11:28

Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 11:28

NOT HAPPENING

Ultra reliable Lewis Cox in the Midlands reporting rumoured Latics target Callum Robinson is heading for pastures elsewhere...

Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 11:23

RUMOUR

One ‘itk’ Twitter account says Latics have agreed a three-year deal for Norwich forward Kieran Dowell.

Three incomings so far this summer have been all for 12 months.

‘Sky Sports reporter’ Twitter account in question has 53 followers.

File in the ‘unlikely’ bracket.

Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 11:12

RUMOUR

Callum Lang is reportedly on the radar of Bournemouth, Watford, Bristol City and Ipswich...here’s what Leam Richardson said in midweek when asked whether Latics had received any enquiries...

“For Cal? Really? He needs to start passing to his own team first...”

We shall see...

Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 11:01

SCENE-SETTER FROM LEAM

