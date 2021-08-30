Wigan Athletic: Transfer deadline T-minus 24 hours!

Leam Richardson

The Latics boss has already been up there with the most active managers in the market this summer, bringing 12 players - Ben Amos, Jack Whatmough, Kell Watts, Max Power, Jordan Cousins, Tom Naylor, Tom Bayliss, Jordan Jones, Gwion Edwards, James McClean, Stephen Humphrys and Charlie Wyke - into the fold.

But that's because Latics ended last season with only five players - Tom Pearce, Luke Robinson, Adam Long, Thelo Aasgaard and Callum Lang - under contract, with Gavin Massey then triggering a 12-month extension.

Jamie Jones, Tendayi Darikwa and Will Keane have since agreed extensions, but the squad still looks short - particularly in defence.

Which means Richardson will be keeping his phone fully charged in the lead up to next Tuesday's 11pm deadline.

And after seeing his side continue their impressive start to the campaign with victory over Portsmouth on Saturday, Richardson admits the priority for now switches to the recruitment front.

"I think everyone knows we've been trying our best for a few weeks and months now to try and complete a healthy squad for the rest of the campaign," he said.

"Through the chief executive, the recruitment team, the board, myself, we're leaving no stone unturned in terms of trying to improve before the end of the window."

Latics are believed to be looking at at least one central defender as well as a right full-back.