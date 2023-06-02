News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Uncertainty surrounds latest staff payments with club shop closed due to 'technical difficulties'

Wigan Athletic fans were greeted with this worrying scene today as the continued uncertainty over wages shows no sign of abating.
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read

Staff, along with the players, were due to be paid on Friday, but so far this has not been forthcoming- despite recent assurances.

The club have already been deducted eight points for next season, and could face further sanctions from the EFL.

It understood part of the Latics work force were told to work from home, as the uncertainty continues.

Most Popular

This has resulted in the club shop at the DW Stadium being closed, with a sign on the shutter reading: “Due to technical difficulties we are closed.”

Wigan Athletic have been approached for a comment by Wigan Today.

Supporters have urged the club to release a statement on the matter by the end of day.

The Wigan Athletic club shop at the DW Stadium was closed on FridayThe Wigan Athletic club shop at the DW Stadium was closed on Friday
DW Stadium (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)DW Stadium (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
