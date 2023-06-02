Wigan Athletic: Uncertainty surrounds latest staff payments with club shop closed due to 'technical difficulties'

Staff, along with the players, were due to be paid on Friday, but so far this has not been forthcoming- despite recent assurances.

The club have already been deducted eight points for next season, and could face further sanctions from the EFL.

It understood part of the Latics work force were told to work from home, as the uncertainty continues.

This has resulted in the club shop at the DW Stadium being closed, with a sign on the shutter reading: “Due to technical difficulties we are closed.”

Wigan Athletic have been approached for a comment by Wigan Today.

Supporters have urged the club to release a statement on the matter by the end of day.

The Wigan Athletic club shop at the DW Stadium was closed on Friday