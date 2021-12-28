Wigan Athletic v Fleetwood is OFF

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium

Fleetwood informed the EFL on Tuesday morning that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture due to a number of positive cases in their squad.

The fixture will now be rearranged in 2022.

Latics themselves were forced to postpone their Boxing Day trip to Crewe for the same reason.

"Fleetwood Town’s Sky Bet League One fixtures versus Wigan Athletic on Wednesday 29 December and Sunderland on Sunday 2 January have been postponed," read an EFL statement.

"Fleetwood Town informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the respective fixtures at the DW Stadium and Stadium of Light due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in their squad.

"In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

"In addition it will assist affected Clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained."

A Latics statement read: "Match tickets purchased for the DW Stadium fixture will be eligible for the rearranged date in 2022.

"Should supporters wish to request a refund, they can do so from 9am on Wednesday by calling the DW Stadium Ticket Office on 01942 311111 or by emailing [email protected] Supporters should note refunds can take 7-10 working days to process.

"Tickets can also be transferred for use at our Sky Bet League One match with Accrington Stanley on New Year’s Day (kick-off 3pm), though supporters must contact the DW Stadium Ticket Office via phone (01942 311111) or by emailing [email protected] before New Year’s Day.

"LATICS TV: Supporters who pre-purchased a Latics TV match pass will have their match pass refunded. Supporters should note refunds can take 7-10 working days to process."