Joe Hungbo of Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic assistant coach Glenn Whelan hailed the chance to ‘build momentum’ as Latics face Wycombe Wanderers at the Brick Community Stadium in League One on Saturday.

He believes that the team are poised to build on a strong performance on the South Coast, which saw them come from behind to draw 1-1 at Plymouth Argyle last Saturday.

But, after watching a heavily rotated Latics side fall to Wolves Under-21s in the Vertu Trophy on Tuesday, he called on his forward players to be more ‘ruthless’ in front of goal.

Whelan was quick to acknowledge that the club’s mixed start to the campaign has been marked by inconsistent finishing, and he assured supporters that the team are working hard in training ‘to improve in attacking areas’.

Under the tutelage of Michael Duff, Wycombe Wanderers are experiencing a mixed start of their own. The Chairboys currently sit 20th in League One and are perilously close to the relegation zone after a disappointing start to the campaign.

The difference could not be more stark from last season, when Wycombe remained in the automatic promotion picture until May and were beaten by promoted Charlton Athletic in the play-off semi-finals after a fifth-place finish.

Two late goals from Sam Bell and Alex Lowry saw Duff’s men salvage a point in a 2-2 draw with Barnsley at the weekend, and they will hope that result can kick-start their season.

Latics will be out to make amends for their 2-0 Carabao Cup third-round loss to Wycombe in September.

However, their recent record against the Chairboys makes for grim reading: Wigan have failed to score in their last four meetings with the Buckinghamshire side, losing three of those games.

Maleace Asamoah Jr scored Latics’ only goal against Wolves Under-21s, and Whelan hinted that he could have a part to play if Wigan are struggling to find the back of the net against Wycombe.

“He took his goal really well, and he has all the talent in the world," Whelan said of Asamoah.

“Maleace has certainly given Ryan something to think about in his selection for the game at the Weekend.”

Latics host Wycombe in League One on Saturday at the Brick Community Stadium, 3pm kick-off.