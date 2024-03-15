Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual pilgrimage - to raise funds for the Wigan-based cause - will this year see the fans being coached to Blackpool to the DW Stadium...before trekking all the way back in time for Saturday's League One fixture at the DW Stadium.

Over the last decade, the walks - which have incorporated Latics fixtures against the Bolton, Fleetwood, Morecambe and even Leeds, as well as the Seasiders - have raised in excess of £150,000.

The Joseph's Goal walkers celebrate reaching Blackpool last season - this time they'll be walking from Bloomfield Road back to the DW!

All of which has gone to fund vital research into the rare genetic disorder, NKH, from which Joseph Kendrick - Latics' lucky mascot at the 2013 FA Cup final - suffers.

"Last season, our Joseph’s Goal walkers endured torrential rain to walk the 35 miles from the DW Stadium to Bloomfield Road," said Martin Tarbucj, walk organiser and editor of the 'Mudhutter' Latics fanzine.

"This year, we are reversing the route and coming back to the DW Stadium for the Blackpool home game....ideally with a better result and better weather!

"Anyone who has taken part in these walks before will confirm they are challenging, tiring and painful.

"However, they are also supportive, inspiring and life-affirming in many ways, and every penny we get goes towards raising critical funds for the Joseph’s Goal charity.

"It will be two days of fun, challenge, camaraderie, probably a few blisters and the chance to give something back to a cause that gets relatively low support from mainstream sources.

"Three points for Latics? Well, we'll see..."