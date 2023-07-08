Wigan Athletic will have to wait for any money from Premier League transfer

Latics were in line for a massive financial shot in the arm - if one of the biggest rumoured Premier League moves of the summer had come to fruition.

Fulham had reportedly put a £35million price tag on the USA international defender, according to the Evening Standard.

Latics own a sell-on which will be due if and when Fulham eventually lose Antonee Robinson

The 25-year-old had been reluctant to sign a new deal, and was interesting a host of top clubs including Manchester City, Newcastle United and French outfit Olympique Marseille.

However, he has now agreed a contract extension - which will keep him at Craven Cottage until 2028.

"To the fans who have stuck by me, supported me ever since I've been at this Club, it's been one hell of a ride," he said.

"Some ups, some downs, especially off the back of last season, I just want to thank you for your massive support.

"I'm going to repay that support with a lot of hard work to improve myself, and continue to grow as a team."

Robinson joined Fulham from Latics three summers ago, just after Latics were placed into administration.

The Cottagers met the £2million buy-out clause in Robinson's contract but, crucially, then-Latics CEO Jonathan Jackson had inserted a stipulation in the deal which brought the player from Everton 12 months earlier.

While allowing Robinson to leave for the same amount Latics were paying the Toffees, Jackson made sure any club taking advantage of that would also have to pay Latics 20 per cent of any profit they made from his next transfer.

Wigan Today understands Everton would be in line for 33 per cent of that sell-on, but both clubs will now have to wait to see any of the cash.

"I'm so glad to announce that Antonee has extended his contract with Fulham," added Cottagers owner Tony Khan.

"Following one of the best Premier League seasons in the history of Fulham Football Club, it's very exciting to confirm that Jedi will be with us for years to come.

"Since his arrival in 2020, he's been a very important part of the Fulham squad.

"He's a tenacious defender and a remarkable athlete, with great pace that serves us well up and down the pitch, through his hard work in defence and the great service he provides to our attack.

"Jedi's also a remarkable person, both on and off the pitch.

"He's a great friend and a great team-mate, beloved by his squad and the staff with whom he works, both here at Fulham as well as the USMNT, where he's also a very important player.

"It's great news for all of us at Fulham, and for all of the club's supporters, that we've extended his contract."

Latics have been quids in over the last couple of years thanks to shrewd negotiating.