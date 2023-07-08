News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Wigan Athletic will have to wait for any money from Premier League transfer

Wigan Athletic will have to wait a little while longer if they are to cash in on Antonee Robinson's rise to stardom.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 8th Jul 2023, 21:31 BST- 2 min read

Latics were in line for a massive financial shot in the arm - if one of the biggest rumoured Premier League moves of the summer had come to fruition.

Read More
Humphrys at the double as Wigan Athletic kick-off pre-season with a win

Fulham had reportedly put a £35million price tag on the USA international defender, according to the Evening Standard.

Latics own a sell-on which will be due if and when Fulham eventually lose Antonee RobinsonLatics own a sell-on which will be due if and when Fulham eventually lose Antonee Robinson
Latics own a sell-on which will be due if and when Fulham eventually lose Antonee Robinson
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 25-year-old had been reluctant to sign a new deal, and was interesting a host of top clubs including Manchester City, Newcastle United and French outfit Olympique Marseille.

However, he has now agreed a contract extension - which will keep him at Craven Cottage until 2028.

"To the fans who have stuck by me, supported me ever since I've been at this Club, it's been one hell of a ride," he said.

"Some ups, some downs, especially off the back of last season, I just want to thank you for your massive support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'm going to repay that support with a lot of hard work to improve myself, and continue to grow as a team."

Robinson joined Fulham from Latics three summers ago, just after Latics were placed into administration.

The Cottagers met the £2million buy-out clause in Robinson's contract but, crucially, then-Latics CEO Jonathan Jackson had inserted a stipulation in the deal which brought the player from Everton 12 months earlier.

While allowing Robinson to leave for the same amount Latics were paying the Toffees, Jackson made sure any club taking advantage of that would also have to pay Latics 20 per cent of any profit they made from his next transfer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wigan Today understands Everton would be in line for 33 per cent of that sell-on, but both clubs will now have to wait to see any of the cash.

"I'm so glad to announce that Antonee has extended his contract with Fulham," added Cottagers owner Tony Khan.

"Following one of the best Premier League seasons in the history of Fulham Football Club, it's very exciting to confirm that Jedi will be with us for years to come.

"Since his arrival in 2020, he's been a very important part of the Fulham squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He's a tenacious defender and a remarkable athlete, with great pace that serves us well up and down the pitch, through his hard work in defence and the great service he provides to our attack.

"Jedi's also a remarkable person, both on and off the pitch.

"He's a great friend and a great team-mate, beloved by his squad and the staff with whom he works, both here at Fulham as well as the USMNT, where he's also a very important player.

"It's great news for all of us at Fulham, and for all of the club's supporters, that we've extended his contract."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Latics have been quids in over the last couple of years thanks to shrewd negotiating.

Striker Kieffer Moore's move to Bournemouth and defender Dan Burn's transfer to Newcastle brought in much-needed millions of pounds.

Related topics:EvertonFulhamPremier LeagueCraven Cottage