Jonny Smith will spend the rest of the season at Gillingham

Wigan Athletic winger Jonny Smith has joined League Two outfit Gillingham on a season-long loan deal.

The 28-year-old had slipped down the pecking order at Wigan since the arrival of Ryan Lowe as head coach in March.

And he has jumped at the opportunity to get some game-time in the division below.

Smith said: "The staff have been really welcoming; I know Elliott Nevitt and he told me a lot of good things.

"It was a no brainer to come and join. I like to get at people, score goals, and get fans off their seats."

